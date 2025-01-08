David Dobrik Shows Off Ripped Abs as He Shares Shocking Before and After Photos of His Fitness Journey: 'I Don't Feel Like Pudding Anymore'
David Dobrik is entering 2025 looking his best!
On Tuesday, January 7, the YouTuber, 28, flaunted his six-pack abs while sharing some shocking before and after photos of his fitness journey.
In the photo from the start of his wellness regime, Dobrik looked less lean and donned black shorts. In the new image, Dobrik flexed his massive muscles while wearing only jeans for the photo shoot.
“New year, new me, new vlog. I couldn’t be more grateful for the people around me that pushed me this year to be a better version of myself. I owe everything to all my friends and especially Ilya who has literally changed my life. I love ya dude. I don’t feel like pudding anymore!!!!” the internet star captioned the upload.
Dobrik's transformation was so dramatic that many fans thought it was fake.
“Why does it look photoshopped???” one person penned, while another assured, “To everyone who didn't watch the vlog it's 100% real 😂.”
In another upload, Dobrik shared a clip where he showed off his progress yet again.
“A year in the making 🕺,” he penned alongside footage of himself posing for the camera.
Despite both posts, people still couldn’t believe the Slovakian native’s new figure was real.
“His head doesn’t look like it belongs on his body😭😭😭,” one person wrote, while another added, “Gotta be AI bro WHAT.”
One more said, “David Dobrik making his comeback by flexing his abs was not on my 2025 bingo card.”
The social media post from Dobrik was even more shocking because it was the first thing he’s shared on Instagram since April 2024.
Before putting his body on display, the last upload Dobrik made was a “Coachella house tour,” where he showed fans around the home he and his pals were staying in for the famous music festival.
On top of sharing his wellness transformation on social media, he also posted his first vlog since 2022 about how he shed the pounds. Dobrik took such a long hiatus due to a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying that were brought against him by former friends and colleagues.
Dobrik received more backlash when he was caught on camera inciting an accident where his pal Jeff Wittek almost died.
In the video, the Vlog Squad went wakeboarding on a shallow lake and was being pulled by an excavator operated by Dobrik. When Wittek tried to wakeboard, Dobrik swung him around, causing Wittek to crash into the machine and then into the water with his foot still caught in the line.
The incident caused Wittek to break parts of his face and skull and required surgery.