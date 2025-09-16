Did David Eason's Ex Kenleigh Heatwole Take Him Back? Insider Tells All as Jenelle Evans Fires Off Warning
After rumors started running rampant that Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason’s ex-girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole took him back on September 15, an insider confirmed to OK! what's really going on.
Are David Eason and Kenleigh Heatwole Back Together?
“Kenleigh absolutely is not back with David,” a source confirmed.
On September 15, Heatwole commented after rumors swirled. “If I say anything publicly, it will make my living situation harder. Some of you guys need to understand that," she wrote.
Once people thought Heatwole and Eason were back together, Eason’s ex-wife Jenelle Evans took to X to fire off a warning.
Jenelle Evans' Warning to Kenleigh Heatwole
“Girl don’t take him back,” she wrote. “He’s already cheating on you.”
“Once a cheater, always a cheater,” she added.
She then reposted screenshots from a friend of hers in which it was alleged Eason was “hitting up” other girls. “Exactly,” Evans wrote alongside the screenshots, adding three crying emojis.
Inside Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason's Split
As OK! previously reported, Eason and Heatwole having issues became public knowledge on September 4 when he posted on his Instagram Story.
“My life literally goes exactly how I expected it to every time.. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he shared at the time. “If you have something to hide, it’s probably because you know you’re wrong,” he added with a heart emoji.
Heatwole told her X followers what was going down, sharing, “David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s--- that was in my house is now in his shed.”
“Y’all were right about some s--- I am not gonna lie,” she added. “What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F--- that.”
When OK! asked her for a comment at the time, she kept it simple, stating, “I tried.”
When one X user warned her not to trust Evans, who seemed like she wanted to be friendly with Heatwole, she declared: “F--- no."
Jenelle Evans' Divorce From David Eason
As OK! shared, Evans’ divorce from Eason was finalized in July.
“Now I can breathe 👏🏻🎉,” Evans posted on Instagram on July 30. “Went through our assets and came to a settlement, ladies please don’t ever put anything in anyone else’s name but your own. The battle is over! 😭🙈 #LessonLearned #Divorced.”
On July 11, a judge granted Evans’ motion for an “absolute divorce” between her and Eason, a media outlet confirmed.
“Plaintiff is granted an absolute divorce from Defendant, and the marriage bonds existing between the parties are hereby forever dissolved,” the court docs read. “Plaintiff is allowed to resume the use of her pre-marriage name, Jenelle Evans.”
Evans initially filed for divorce from Eason on February 23, 2024, after six years of marriage. She listed their official date of separation as February 16, 2024, citing Eason’s “erratic’ behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as why she wanted out of their relationship.