Did David Eason's Ex Kenleigh Heatwole Take Him Back? Insider Tells All as Jenelle Evans Fires Off Warning

David Eason's ex Kenleigh Heatwole is 'not' back together with the reality star, a source told OK!.

After rumors started running rampant that Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason ’s ex-girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole took him back on September 15, an insider confirmed to OK! what's really going on.

Once people thought Heatwole and Eason were back together, Eason’s ex-wife Jenelle Evans took to X to fire off a warning.

On September 15, Heatwole commented after rumors swirled. “If I say anything publicly, it will make my living situation harder. Some of you guys need to understand that," she wrote.

She then reposted screenshots from a friend of hers in which it was alleged Eason was “hitting up” other girls. “Exactly,” Evans wrote alongside the screenshots, adding three crying emojis.

As OK! previously reported, Eason and Heatwole having issues became public knowledge on September 4 when he posted on his Instagram Story.

“My life literally goes exactly how I expected it to every time.. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he shared at the time. “If you have something to hide, it’s probably because you know you’re wrong,” he added with a heart emoji.

Heatwole told her X followers what was going down, sharing, “David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s--- that was in my house is now in his shed.”

“Y’all were right about some s--- I am not gonna lie,” she added. “What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F--- that.”

When OK! asked her for a comment at the time, she kept it simple, stating, “I tried.”

When one X user warned her not to trust Evans, who seemed like she wanted to be friendly with Heatwole, she declared: “F--- no."