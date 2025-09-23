or
Article continues below advertisement
David Eason's Ex Kenleigh Heatwole Accuses Jenelle Evans of Selling Her Info on the Dark Web as Feud Erupts

Composite photo of Kenleigh Heatwole and Jenelle Evans
Source: @kendoeeeeee/X; Jenelle Evans/Facebook

David Eason's ex-girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole accused Jenelle Evans of selling her info on the dark web.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kenleigh Heatwole, who dated David Eason after his divorce from Jenelle Evans, accused the TV personality of selling her personal information online. "Somebody calling me from a blocked number after dinner last night… is CRINGE behavior,” Heatwole shared on X. “You may want to get all that checked out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kenleigh Heatwole Insisted Jenelle Evans Sold Her Info

Photos of Kenleigh Heatwole's X posts
Source: @kendoeeeeee/X

Kenleigh Heatwole called out Jenelle Evans on X.

“And you want to know how I know?” she added. “I’ll give Reddit credit for this one, cause I don’t stalk your page like a psycho. Sorry I didn’t INVITE you to dinner - I’ll be sure to do that next time.” One user said she should answer the next call by saying, “Hey Jenelle,” to which Heatwole responded, “No, she definitely sold my info to the dark web or something. She’s not intelligent enough to hack someone’s stuff I can assure you.”

Another X user later asked Heatwole if she had seen Evans’ posts regarding being at a restaurant after she uploaded pics.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenleigh Heatwole said Jenelle Evans 'Didn't Hack' Her Phone

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Kenleigh Heatwole insisted the TV star was not leaking her info.

“Yes that’s what I’m talking about,” she answered.

Later, another X member shared, “A certain ‘celeb’ was on Twitch bragging about sending an ex’s gf a bunch of texts… while bragging that all her exes want her back.” “And everyone on Reddit thought I was lying,” Heatwole responded. “Like I said before, she didn’t hack my phone. She probably sold my information to the dark web, which is done very easily. And I’m not the only person she’s done that to recently either.”

In other posts, Heatwole said Evans was “not right” and insisted the person leaking her info was “not” Eason.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans

Article continues below advertisement

Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason Are Not Back Together

Photo of Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason
Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

An insider confirmed Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason are not back together.

Although there were rumblings Heatwole was back with Eason, OK! recently spoke to an insider who said she “absolutely” isn't.

On September 15, Heatwole commented on the rumors, stating, “If I say anything publicly, it will make my living situation harder. Some of you guys need to understand that.”

Once people thought Heatwole and Eason had rekindled, Evans took to X to fire off a warning.

“Girl don’t take him back,” she wrote. “He’s already cheating on you.”

“Once a cheater, always a cheater,” she added.

She then reposted screenshots from a friend of hers in which it was alleged Eason was “hitting up” other girls.

“Exactly,” Evans wrote alongside the screenshots, adding three crying emojis.

Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason's Issues Explained

Photo of Kenleigh Heatwole
Source: @kendoeeeeee/X

Kenleigh Heatwole said she 'tried' with David Eason.

As OK! previously reported, Eason and Heatwole having issues became public knowledge on September 4 when he posted on his Instagram Story.

“My life literally goes exactly how I expected it to every time.. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he shared at the time.

“If you have something to hide, it’s probably because you know you’re wrong,” he added with a heart emoji.

Heatwole told her X followers what was going down, sharing, “David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s--- that was in my house is now in his shed.”

“Y’all were right about some s--- I am not gonna lie,” she added. “What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F--- that.”

When OK! asked her for a comment at the time, she kept it simple, stating, “I tried.”

