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David Foster's Daughter Sara, 45, Defends His 35-Year Age Gap With 'Amazing' Wife Katharine McPhee, 42: 'Fully Consenting Lady'

Photo of Sara Foster, David Foster and Katherine McPhee
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster stood behind her stepmother, Katherine McPhee, as she continues to receive criticism about her 35-year age gap with David Foster.

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June 30 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Sara Foster is defending her father David Foster's 35-year age gap with his wife, Katherine McPhee.

"She's really amazing, she really is," Sara, 45, said during an appearance on the "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast on Tuesday, June 30.

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Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube

Sara Foster spoke with Kristin Cavallari on her podcast on June 30.

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Sara Foster Defends David Foster and Katherine McPhee's 35-Year Age Gap

Photo of Sara Foster pointed out that Katherine McPhee is a 'fully consenting lady' in the relationship.
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster pointed out that Katherine McPhee is a 'fully consenting lady' in the relationship.

Sara admitted that it wasn't "easy" coming into their family, considering the music executive is the father of six kids to four different women.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 76, and American Idol contestant, 42, tied the knot in 2019. The pair welcomed their son Rennie, 5, in 2021.

"I think they’ve gotten so much, not s---, but the age difference ... Everyone has an opinion about something," Sara continued. "They're 12 years in, and they are a happy ... She's a fully consenting lady, you know what I mean? This is not some child bride. She is in her 40s."

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Sara Foster Called Her Bond With Katherine McPhee 'Sisterly'

Photo of Sara Foster acknowledged that it was a 'tough balance' for Katherine McPhee to manage when she married into David Foster's large family.
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster acknowledged that it was a 'tough balance' for Katherine McPhee to manage when she married into David Foster's large family.

Sara praised her bond with the "Over It" singer, calling it "sisterly."

“I think it’s hard being a stepparent, obviously. I think you want to ride the line of wanting your partner’s kids to like you and wanting to show up as a motherly figure,” Sara explained. “But you also have to have respect for the real mom … the biological mom. I think it’s a tough balance, and I think she does it really well.”

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David Foster Responds to Critics About Having a Child Later in Life

Photo of David Foster said it was natural for people to want to ask questions about his relationship with Katherine McPhee.
Source: MEGA

David Foster said it was natural for people to want to ask questions about his relationship with Katherine McPhee.

In addition to Sara and Rennie, David is a father of four other children. He welcomed his eldest daughter, Allison, 56, when he was 20 years old. After placing her for adoption, the two later reconnected in life.

He later welcomed daughter Amy, 53, with his first wife, B.J. Cook, before he and his second wife, Rebecca Dyer, expanded their family with daughters Sara and Erin, 43, and son Jordan, 40.

David was also a stepfather to the children of his former wives, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

Image of David Foster was heavily criticized for welcoming a child in his 70s.
Source: MEGA

David Foster was heavily criticized for welcoming a child in his 70s.

The music producer was hit with heavy criticism after welcoming a child in his 70s, though he acknowledged the public's concerns were valid.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” David told People following Rennie's birth. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”

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