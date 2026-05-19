David Foster's Wife Katharine McPhee Sings Spencer Pratt's Campaign Anthem at Star-Studded Fundraiser

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Katharine McPhee turned a Los Angeles fundraiser into a campaign moment that quickly spilled onto the internet. At a recent event hosted at her home with husband David Foster, the singer performed a customized version of Tina Turner’s “The Best” in support of Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign, swapping in lyrics that name-checked his political rivals and framed him as the city’s fix.

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A Performance That Traveled Fast

Source: MEGA David Foster accompanied her on piano.

McPhee, 42, sang, “You're simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman,” as Foster accompanied her on piano. She urged the crowd to join in, telling attendees, “Sing it with me!” while Pratt, seated behind her, nodded along.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt nodded along as guests joined the performance.

The moment, captured and shared online, quickly gained traction as a campaign-adjacent clip. The performance highlights the unpredictable impact of celebrity involvement in political campaigns.

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When Celebrities Step Into Politics

Source: MEGA Experts warned celebrity political endorsements could alienate fans.

“It can move the needle depending on the celebrity and their influence and it can also backfire and turn fans off, especially if they are on the opposite side,” said human behavior and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “It can definitely encourage fans who are likeminded, and energize them. ”But celebrities are also taking a “big risk” when they get political, Glass noted. “No matter what side they are on, it is a surefire way to alienate almost all of their fans,” she pointed out. “Today we are more educated than ever before and celebrities don’t have as much influence as they have had years ago,” she said. “There is so much available online that nowadays people make decisions not by what others endorse but what rings true for them and their own beliefs and values and what makes logical sense to them.”

Spencer Pratt’s Campaign Finds Its Moment

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt continued reframing himself as a serious mayoral candidate.