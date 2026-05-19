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David Foster's Wife Katharine McPhee Sings Spencer Pratt's Campaign Anthem at Star-Studded Fundraiser

Composite photo of Spencer Pratt and Katharine McPhee.
Source: MEGA

Katharine McPhee performed a campaign-themed song at a fundraiser.

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May 19 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

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Katharine McPhee turned a Los Angeles fundraiser into a campaign moment that quickly spilled onto the internet.

At a recent event hosted at her home with husband David Foster, the singer performed a customized version of Tina Turner’s “The Best” in support of Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign, swapping in lyrics that name-checked his political rivals and framed him as the city’s fix.

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A Performance That Traveled Fast

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Image of David Foster accompanied her on piano.
Source: MEGA

David Foster accompanied her on piano.

McPhee, 42, sang, “You're simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman,” as Foster accompanied her on piano.

She urged the crowd to join in, telling attendees, “Sing it with me!” while Pratt, seated behind her, nodded along.

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Image of Spencer Pratt nodded along as guests joined the performance.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt nodded along as guests joined the performance.

The moment, captured and shared online, quickly gained traction as a campaign-adjacent clip. The performance highlights the unpredictable impact of celebrity involvement in political campaigns.

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When Celebrities Step Into Politics

Image of Experts warned celebrity political endorsements could alienate fans.
Source: MEGA

Experts warned celebrity political endorsements could alienate fans.

“It can move the needle depending on the celebrity and their influence and it can also backfire and turn fans off, especially if they are on the opposite side,” said human behavior and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “It can definitely encourage fans who are likeminded, and energize them.

”But celebrities are also taking a “big risk” when they get political, Glass noted.

“No matter what side they are on, it is a surefire way to alienate almost all of their fans,” she pointed out.

“Today we are more educated than ever before and celebrities don’t have as much influence as they have had years ago,” she said. “There is so much available online that nowadays people make decisions not by what others endorse but what rings true for them and their own beliefs and values and what makes logical sense to them.”

Spencer Pratt’s Campaign Finds Its Moment

Image of Spencer Pratt continued reframing himself as a serious mayoral candidate.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt continued reframing himself as a serious mayoral candidate.

Pratt, 42, announced his run for mayor in January, positioning himself as an outsider candidate aiming to “expose the system.” His campaign has gained traction financially, with the Los Angeles Times reporting it raised $539,616.85 since January, compared to incumbent Karen Bass’s $494,734.76 over the same period.

The fundraiser comes as Pratt continues to reshape his public image, distancing himself from his reality TV past.

“I'm no longer a reality star,” he said in a recent interview with NBC Los Angeles. “It's funny, I keep being called a reality star. I'm the only candidate living in reality, too.”

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