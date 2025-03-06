BREAKING NEWS David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Dead by Suicide at Age 61 Source: MEGA Pamela Bach, David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has devastatingly died by suicide. The former Baywatch actress was found deceased in her Los Angeles home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, March 5, per a news outlet's report.

Source: MEGA Pamela Bach's body was found on Wednesday, March 5.

Pamela was said to have been discovered after family members failed to get in touch and went to check on her. In a statement shared with the news publication, David expressed: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram Pamela Bach was a mom-of-two and recently became a grandmother to baby London, who is 6 months old.

Pamela left behind her and David’s daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32. She had also just become a grandmother for the first time after her eldest child welcomed her baby girl, London, in August 2024 with husband Madison Fiore — whom Taylor tied the knot with in February 2023.

The mom-of-two was all smiles in her final Instagram post, which was shared on December 31, 2024. "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀," Pamela captioned a video montage highlighting special moments she experienced throughout 2024. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing."

Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram Pamela Bach shared her two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, with her ex-husband David Hasselhoff.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!" her message concluded. Pamela had just wished her granddaughter a "happy 6-month birthday" in the comments section of a post shared by Taylor three weeks ago.

"Happy 6 month Birthday to my precious, sweetest and beautiful Granddaughter — 🩷London 🎀 who has my whole heart ♥️ and lights up our life with her magic. Gigi Loves you so so much❤️ You've brought so much joy into our lives. I'm also so very proud of you @tay and @madison_fiore – You’re wonderful first-time parents! ❤️," she gushed last month. Pamela and David tied the knot in 1989, but split in January 2006 upon the Knight Rider actor, 72, filing for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram The late actress was 61 years old when she died.

Their marital demise quickly turned messy, with Pamela accusing David of domestic abuse, which he denied at the time amid additional accuses of excessive alcohol use. While Pamela's daughters didn't immediately react publicly to their mom's heartbreaking passing, Hayley subtly reposted a throwback photo of her parents via her Instagram Story alongside a simple white heart roughly 15 hours before the late star's death was reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org