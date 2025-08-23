EXCLUSIVE David Henrie Reveals 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 2 'Pushes the Envelope' of 'What Sitcoms Are Capable Of': 'Get Ready' Source: Disney/Monica Guitti David Henrie hints at a drama-filled Season 2 of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' Rebecca Friedman Aug. 23 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Everything is not what it seems in Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — and David Henrie himself can attest! The beloved Disney star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! ahead of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot returning to Disney Channel with its second season next month, while dishing on his recent vacation to Disney World with his family. While Henrie is a seasoned Disney veteran in terms of television, he admits navigating Disney World with three young kids wouldn't have been possible without the help of David’s Vacation Club Rentals (DVCR).

Article continues below advertisement

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Is 'Taking Risks' for Season 2

Source: WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Season 2 of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premieres on September 12.

Henrie, who stars as Justin Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, teases an exciting upcoming season of the Disney Channel series. "Get ready," the 36-year-old declares. "We really push the envelope of what sitcoms are capable of, both on the comedy side and the drama." Henrie says OG fans of the original 2007 series are in for a real treat and might want to "bring a box of Kleenex," as he warns some scenes will have "jaws on the floor." "We really went for it. We took risks. I think people are gonna be really moved by it," he notes, admitting older fans might find themselves wondering if they are "watching an adult sitcom that suddenly took dramatic turns."

Article continues below advertisement

David Henrie Appreciates How Much Selena Gomez 'Cares' About 'Wizards' Series

Source: Disney/Eric McCandless David Henrie and Selena Gomez are executive producers of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.'

Henrie's costar Selena Gomez will return as Alex Russo this season, too. As for what it's been like to reunite with his longtime pal to produce such a beloved show, Henrie says "the word is meaningful." "When we were younger and we were on the show, we were pursuing our careers. This show now is really about leaving a legacy and trying to bring what was old to a whole new generation," he explains. "But at the same time, [we want to] love and hug that original fan." "It was a challenge we looked forward to," he shares. "It really is about something bigger than us, and I can definitely speak for Selena on this because the word is meaning. It really is meaningful for us. She is so in love with the Russos and wants to pass that love down. Often I'm just like, 'man, she really cares.'"

Article continues below advertisement

David Henrie Hits Disney World After Wrapping Filming for 'Wizards' Season 2

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: David's Vacation Club Rental via David Henrie David Henrie vacations in Disney World after filming Season 2 of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.'

Henrie and his family vacationed in Disney World earlier this month as a much-needed "break" after finishing filming Season 2 of Wizards. Despite being one of Disney's most lovable stars, even Henrie was overwhelmed when trying to plan his magical vacation. He details: "We wanted to go to Disney World because the kids love it, it's so big and has so many options. But we needed multiple rooms and it's hard to just book any Disney hotel. You have to get multiple rooms and it's confusing. There's all these systems and it's just a lot. So, we wanted to find a solution that could help us get the room we needed [while taking out all of] the confusion, guesswork and rookie mistakes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: David's Vacation Club Rentals via David Henrie David Henrie partnered with David's Vacation Club Rentals for his recent vacation.

Fortunately, he discovered the "experts" at David’s Vacation Club Rentals who helped him achieve the "exact path" Henrie wanted for his family. "They really helped us get a place with enough room. There were two bedrooms, a huge family room, a kitchen — it was amazing," he recalls of his vacation earlier this month. "We stayed at the Riviera Resort. They had multiple restaurants there too. [DVCR] did everything for us. They got the tickets all lined up, they made suggestions for accommodations from restaurants to rides, and the right times to go on those things." "'Cause Disney can be a lot, right?" he confesses. "They were like, 'OK, we hear all your concerns.' It made it really easy." Henrie adds: "One of the most important things about working with David’s Vacation Club Rentals — it saves you a ton of money. The way that they have their point systems and everything lined up, it's close to 65 percent less than what you would pay if you're booking directly on your own."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: David's Vacation Club Rental via David Henrie David Henrie brought his three kids to Disney World at the beginning of August.