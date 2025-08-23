David Henrie Reveals 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 2 'Pushes the Envelope' of 'What Sitcoms Are Capable Of': 'Get Ready'
Everything is not what it seems in Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — and David Henrie himself can attest!
The beloved Disney star sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! ahead of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot returning to Disney Channel with its second season next month, while dishing on his recent vacation to Disney World with his family.
While Henrie is a seasoned Disney veteran in terms of television, he admits navigating Disney World with three young kids wouldn't have been possible without the help of David’s Vacation Club Rentals (DVCR).
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Is 'Taking Risks' for Season 2
Henrie, who stars as Justin Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, teases an exciting upcoming season of the Disney Channel series.
"Get ready," the 36-year-old declares. "We really push the envelope of what sitcoms are capable of, both on the comedy side and the drama."
Henrie says OG fans of the original 2007 series are in for a real treat and might want to "bring a box of Kleenex," as he warns some scenes will have "jaws on the floor."
"We really went for it. We took risks. I think people are gonna be really moved by it," he notes, admitting older fans might find themselves wondering if they are "watching an adult sitcom that suddenly took dramatic turns."
David Henrie Appreciates How Much Selena Gomez 'Cares' About 'Wizards' Series
Henrie's costar Selena Gomez will return as Alex Russo this season, too.
As for what it's been like to reunite with his longtime pal to produce such a beloved show, Henrie says "the word is meaningful."
"When we were younger and we were on the show, we were pursuing our careers. This show now is really about leaving a legacy and trying to bring what was old to a whole new generation," he explains. "But at the same time, [we want to] love and hug that original fan."
"It was a challenge we looked forward to," he shares. "It really is about something bigger than us, and I can definitely speak for Selena on this because the word is meaning. It really is meaningful for us. She is so in love with the Russos and wants to pass that love down. Often I'm just like, 'man, she really cares.'"
David Henrie Hits Disney World After Wrapping Filming for 'Wizards' Season 2
Henrie and his family vacationed in Disney World earlier this month as a much-needed "break" after finishing filming Season 2 of Wizards.
Despite being one of Disney's most lovable stars, even Henrie was overwhelmed when trying to plan his magical vacation.
He details: "We wanted to go to Disney World because the kids love it, it's so big and has so many options. But we needed multiple rooms and it's hard to just book any Disney hotel. You have to get multiple rooms and it's confusing. There's all these systems and it's just a lot. So, we wanted to find a solution that could help us get the room we needed [while taking out all of] the confusion, guesswork and rookie mistakes."
Fortunately, he discovered the "experts" at David’s Vacation Club Rentals who helped him achieve the "exact path" Henrie wanted for his family.
"They really helped us get a place with enough room. There were two bedrooms, a huge family room, a kitchen — it was amazing," he recalls of his vacation earlier this month. "We stayed at the Riviera Resort. They had multiple restaurants there too. [DVCR] did everything for us. They got the tickets all lined up, they made suggestions for accommodations from restaurants to rides, and the right times to go on those things."
"'Cause Disney can be a lot, right?" he confesses. "They were like, 'OK, we hear all your concerns.' It made it really easy."
Henrie adds: "One of the most important things about working with David’s Vacation Club Rentals — it saves you a ton of money. The way that they have their point systems and everything lined up, it's close to 65 percent less than what you would pay if you're booking directly on your own."
As for how the trip itself went, Henrie gushes over how "cool" it was to take his and wife Maria Cahill's children to Disney World now that Pia, James and Gemma are ages 6, 4, and 3, respectively.
"My kids have no fear either, which is really cool," he notes. "I didn't have to convince them to go on any rides or anything. They're just into it. They're at the perfect age to really soak it in and take in the wonder and the magic, and they believe everything."
Always channeling a bit of his wizard energy, Henrie reveals how his character Justin Russo's favorite ride would probably be the Toy Story Slinky Dog Dash "because of how it made his kids feel."
"It's like a real roller coaster and they were brave and they loved it. They were freaking out in a really good way. And that's probably my favorite, because to get to see them be a little afraid a little antsy, but then have the courage to do it, get through it and love it, that was a great feeling for me," Henrie concludes.