David Henrie and Selena Gomez Didn't 'Miss a Beat' When They Had Their First Scene Together for the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel

Appearing on the show again seemed like such a dream when Henrie and Gomez, 32, were hanging out and joking about where the characters are now and what they're doing. "We talked about what we loved about the original show, why it was special, why it made such a difference in people's lives, and we kept having these conversations to the point where I turned to Selena, and I was like, 'I think we have a show. Let's go pitch Disney!' And we did!" Henrie, who is married to Maria Cahill, recalls. "We led with the themes and the values of the original show and the spirit of the original show. We said, 'We've had millions of people approach us from all over the world with touching stories and stories that made us want to do this again.'"

"One of the most common stories we had heard that really touched Selena and I was a fan saying, 'Hey, I come from a bad situation. I come from a broken home. I come from a place where it made me not want to have a family, but I had your show, and it showed me that it's possible to have family as a foundation. That family can have your back, that family can be loving, and it made me want to have a family one day.' It's stories like that that made us go, 'Let's bring this back because there's a whole new generation of kids that don't have that right now and can use that,'" he continues. "We've gone through some crazy times, so let's make people feel good. Let's do it for the next generation of fans — and do it for the old as well. We packed in a ton of mystery, a ton of backstory, a ton of Easter eggs that old fans will be satisfied with."