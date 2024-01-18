Selena Gomez 'Excited' to Reunite With David Henrie for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot

According to the synopsis, the series will follow "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

Gomez will be featured as a guest star, while Henrie will return as a series regular.

"Get ready for the Russo's [sic] to become a part of your family once again, but we've grown! 2024, the year 🪄 comes back ;)" the How I Met Your Mother alum penned in the comments section of the network's announcement alongside a photo of the first script.