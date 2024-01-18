Selena Gomez 'Excited' to Reunite With David Henrie for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot
Get ready, Disney Channel fans, because Wizards of Waverly Place is back!
Much to the delight of millennial and Gen Z kids everywhere, Selena Gomez and David Henrie will be reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo in the reboot of the popular series.
According to the synopsis, the series will follow "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."
Gomez will be featured as a guest star, while Henrie will return as a series regular.
"Get ready for the Russo's [sic] to become a part of your family once again, but we've grown! 2024, the year 🪄 comes back ;)" the How I Met Your Mother alum penned in the comments section of the network's announcement alongside a photo of the first script.
The pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 18, to share an article about the news, adding, "So excited!"
In 2020, Henrie expressed enthusiasm over bringing the series back for a new generation.
"We said what made the show special was that we were a family, and that the family stuff together was like a family unit. I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that ... so if you started the show where the family is divided," he explained in an interview.
As for Gomez, she expressed her gratitude for the program during a recent podcast interview with her former costars, gushing to them, "I can't begin to tell you guys without making it such a little cry session, I felt like I was the happiest I'd been my whole life."
"I don't want that to be a sad thought because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me, and I recognize that because I obviously have this different attention on me that I didn't have then. It was a really pure time," she added. "I am so lucky and grateful that I get to be a part of all these other projects, but I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."
