David Letterman Backs Stephen Colbert After CBS 'Late Show' Cancelation

His announcement met with resounding boos from the audience.

Colbert resonated with their sentiments, acknowledging, "It's not just the end of our show but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

He did, however, take a moment to express gratitude to CBS and the audience for their support throughout the years.

In response to the outcry following the cancelation, CBS executives clarified their decision was purely "financial." They emphasized it wasn't tied to the show's performance, content or any issues at Paramount.