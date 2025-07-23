or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > david letterman
OK LogoNEWS

David Letterman Backs Stephen Colbert After CBS 'Late Show' Cancelation

Photo of David Letterman and Stephen Colbert
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

David Letterman stood by Stephen Colbert after his late-night show was canceled.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Updated 8:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a notable display of support, David Letterman is backing Stephen Colbert after CBS announced the cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, July 21, the legendary host shared a compilation video on YouTube highlighting his own years as host of the iconic late-night program from 1993 to 2015. The caption drew a bold line, stating, "You can't spell CBS without BS."

Article continues below advertisement
image of David Letterman dropped a YouTube video highlighting his hosting run.
Source: Mega

David Letterman dropped a YouTube video highlighting his hosting run.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Letterman/YouTube

David Letterman called 'BS' on The Late Show's cancelation.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly rallied in the comments section, praising Letterman's witty remark. "Letterman should come back to Colbert's show and ridicule CBS with a new Top Ten list for cancelling it," one user suggested, while another chimed in, "Dave's social team once again on point. Hat tip to you all!"

Colbert, 61, confirmed the cancelation during a taped episode on Thursday, July 17, revealing that CBS would end The Late Show after the 2025-2026 season. "Before we start the show I want to let you know something that I found out just last night," he shared. "Next year will be our last season; the network will be ending The Late Show in May."

Article continues below advertisement

His announcement met with resounding boos from the audience.

Colbert resonated with their sentiments, acknowledging, "It's not just the end of our show but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

He did, however, take a moment to express gratitude to CBS and the audience for their support throughout the years.

In response to the outcry following the cancelation, CBS executives clarified their decision was purely "financial." They emphasized it wasn't tied to the show's performance, content or any issues at Paramount.

Article continues below advertisement
image of CBS said the cancelation was due to ‘financial’ reasons only.
Source: Mega

CBS said the cancelation was due to ‘financial’ reasons only.

MORE ON:
david letterman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas," CBS stated.

Article continues below advertisement
image of David Letterman hosted 'The Late Show' from 1993 until 2014.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

David Letterman hosted 'The Late Show' from 1993 until 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

As the news reverberated through the late-night scene, fellow hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers quickly voiced their support for Colbert. John Oliver also shared his thoughts.

"Obviously, I love Stephen, I love his staff, I love that show — it's incredibly sad. I'm partly excited to see what they're gonna do for the next 10 months. It's terrible, terrible news for the world of comedy," Oliver said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Stephen Colbert's pals all supported him.
Source: Mega

Stephen Colbert's pals all supported him.

Article continues below advertisement

In a show of solidarity, Fallon, Meyers, Oliver, Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper joined Colbert's audience on the July 21 episode, signaling that the late-night community stands united during this momentous change.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.