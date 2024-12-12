David Letterman Calls Retirement 'Nonsense' and Just a 'Myth' 9 Years After Wrapping Up Late-Night Show

Even though he left the late-night scene, he admitted letting go of the pressure was a huge relief.

“I felt like whenever I would go out, there would be an expectation to which I could not live up. ‘Oh, here he comes. He’s going to do a show. He is going to be funny. We’re going to be entertained,'” Letterman said about his time on late-night television.

“And I kind of felt like that expectation takes quite a lot of energy, so I didn’t want to bleed it off before or after the actual show, which was always in desperate need of entertainment,” he added.