15 Best TV Hosts: From Graham Norton to Oprah Winfrey

Known as the Queen of All Media, Oprah Winfrey broke and created records in the broadcasting industry as soon as she started presenting. She became the youngest and first Black female news anchor of WLAC-TV, now WTVF-TV, and hosted several shows, including Dialing for Dollars, People Are Talking and AM Chicago.

The latter show immediately dethroned Donahue as the highest-rated talk show in Chicago months after it launched its first episode on January 2, 1984. Due to its unmatched success, it received its new name, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and became a full-length gig.

Winfrey’s hosting skills brought her several accolades, like the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 2011 and the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards in 2018.