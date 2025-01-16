BREAKING NEWS Famed Filmmaker David Lynch Dead at 78 After Tough Emphysema Battle Source: MEGA David Lynch's family revealed the famous director's passing on Thursday, January 16.

David Lynch has died at age 78. The famed filmmaker's family announced in a statement shared to Facebook on Thursday, January 16, that Lynch has lost his battle with emphysema — a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that damages the air sacs in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Source: MEGA David Lynch battled emphysema before his death at age 78.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," the Eraserhead director's loved ones revealed in their message. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way." Lynch was born in Montana in January 1946 and released his first feature film, Eraserhead in 1977.

Source: MEGA David Lynch is the famed filmmaker behind 'Eraserhead,' 'The Elephant Man' and 'Mulholland Drive.'

In addition to writing, directing, producing and editing the cult classic, Lynch also directed 1980’s The Elephant Man, 1984’s Dune, 1986’s Blue Velvet, 1990’s Wild at Heart, 1997’s Lost Highway, 1999’s The Straight Story, 2001’s Mulholland Drive and 2006’s Inland Empire. He received Oscar nominations for The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

The late visual artist sadly revealed in August 2024 that he had been battling emphysema since 2020 after starting to smoke at the young age of 8 years old. Lynch confessed he needed to use supplemental oxygen in order to do anything more strenuous than merely walking across a room. "A big important part of my life was smoking," Lynch admitted during an interview with People in November of last year. "I loved the smell of tobacco, the taste of tobacco. I loved lighting cigarettes. It was part of being a painter and a filmmaker for me."

Source: MEGA David Lynch was a father-of-four.

While Lynch tried to quit “many, many times," things would get "tough, [and] I’d have that first cigarette," he explained just two months before his passing. "It was a one-way trip to heaven. Then you’re back smoking again," he confessed.

It took two years after his 2020 emphysema diagnosis to finally quit for good. "I saw the writing on the wall. and it said, ‘You’re going to die in a week if you don’t stop,'" Lynch admitted. "I could hardly move without gasping for air. Quitting was my only choice."

Source: MEGA David Lynch's estranged wife, Emily Stofle, 46, filed for divorce in December 2023 after 14 years of marriage.