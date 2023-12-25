30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch
Camilla Cabello and Austin Kevitch called it quits in February after eight months of dating. A newsletter from the dating app revealed the Lox Club CEO was "single again," though he did not personally address the breakup.
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
As soon as the cheating controversy involving Tom Sandoval emerged, multiple media outlets revealed he and Ariana Madix — who had been dating since 2013— decided to part ways. It was later revealed Raquel Leviss hooked up with Sandoval.
A source also told ET, "Tom and Raquel's incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."
Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios
In March, Sophia Culpo held an Instagram Q&A session during which she disclosed she and Braxton Berrios broke up after two years of dating. While she did not share the reason behind their relationship's downfall, she mentioned feeling "betrayed" and having the support system that helped her move forward.
"I don't wish what I went through on anybody," she went on.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth released a joint statement to inform everyone they were ending their union days before what would have been 12 years of marriage.
"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," part of the statement read. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."
They called the development "extremely personal," urging everyone to respect their privacy at that time.
Days later, the Legally Blonde actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They had a prenuptial agreement in place.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways after six years of dating. Sources confirmed the split, with some noting the pair talked about marriage a few months prior. However, their insurmountable personality differences reportedly took a toll on their relationship.
The "Cruel Summer" singer has since moved on with Travis Kelce.
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko
Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko in April, ending their 11 years of marriage. Leslie Sloane, Doherty's representative, said the filing was the last thing the cancer-stricken Charmed alum wanted.
The filing showed they separated in January, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they submitted separate divorce papers as they requested joint custody of their kids.
Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, while a representative for the Yellowstone star said he participated in the dissolution of marriage as circumstances were beyond his control.
However, their supposed smooth-sailing separation hit a glitch because of the terms of their prenup. NBC News released the copies of the June 9 court filing it obtained, claiming Baumgartner reportedly overstayed in the Carpinteria, Calif., compound and broke the 30-day term they agreed on.
"I was married once before, and, upon separation, l found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home," Costner said. "I never wanted this to happen again. Because of the nature of my work, I am frequently out of town; it is therefore particularly important to me that when I am home, I have a home to go to."
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann went through struggles before filing for divorce — twice.
The first filing happened in May 2023, months after their financial woes had emerged. Zolciak and Biermann were slapped with over $1 million of unpaid taxes — on top of the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.
They decided to call it off in July as they tried to make it work for the kids, but Biermann filed again in August 2023.
As of September, Zolciak petitioned to dismiss the filing since she reportedly does not believe their marriage was irretrievably broken.
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Two months after Sandoval and Lewiss' affair broke, an insider revealed the pair had called it quits. The reason behind the split remains unknown, but Sandoval recently opened up about their breakup and confirmed they are no longer in contact.
"I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I'm like, 'She can't drink, she can't smoke. I'm gonna quit,'" he spoke candidly during his appearance on "Two T's in a Pod" podcast.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Swift and Matty Healy felt the spark after the "champagne problems" singer became single. They started seeing each other and gave what they had a shot, only to break up a month later.
"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source said of their whirlwind romance in a statement to People. "They are no longer romantically involved."
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
In June, Dean McDermott shocked his followers when he announced his and Tori Spelling's split in a statement.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he wrote about their 18-year marriage. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef issued a joint statement to People in July to announce the end of their marriage after six years.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," the ex-couple continued.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in May 2021 and divorced two years later. The former flames filed the divorce papers simultaneously on September 18, citing "irreconcilable differences." They also revealed they separated on February 20, per the documents.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello made a "difficult decision" to split. A source told Page Six the pair had been growing apart before the news broke.
During her November 16 interview with People, Vergara reflected on their divorce and shared what she had been feeling after the end of her marriage.
"I've had a very interesting year," she admitted. 'I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult. I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I've seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."
The America's Got Talent judge continued, "It's not like it's bad. I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be OK and I'm very excited for next year."
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman
Sources confirmed Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman had called it quits in July after two years of dating.
"Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem," one insider said. "Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it."
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson started dating in 2013, two years before they tied the knot while onboard a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif.
But in July, court documents disclosed the pair split and filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Knowles asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to her or estranged husband and requested to restore her name to Celestine Knowles.
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush officially filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on August 13, a week after celebrating their wedding anniversary. Sources said they would continue their friendship while running their nonprofit together.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson ended their two-year relationship after going through issues in the months leading to the breakup. The pair, who share a son, made headlines when Jackson called her out for her outfit that went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.
"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he said in July. "This is my family & my representation."
Following the drama, Palmer accused her ex of abuse and requested a restraining order for her and their child.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson became single again after breaking up with Chase Sui Wonders. He was linked to Madelyn Cline afterward but got called out over his "unhealthy relationship habits."
The Saturday Night Live alum also dated Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Grande, among others.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 1 following split rumors, claiming "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." They issued a joint statement a few days later to confirm the news.
"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
On September 14, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai as their marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."
"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," Jeezy said of their decision.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
After 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness amicably split.
"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the estranged couple wrote.
They asked for privacy as they assured the public their family has been and will always be their top priority.
Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips
Bijou Philips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, who was found guilty of rape after nearly 12 years of marriage. In the September filing, the Black and White actress asked for full legal and physical custody of their daughter and requested to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" for Masterson.
She also demanded in the submitted documents to have her estranged husband pay her attorney's fees.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter," Phillips's lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said in a statement to People.
Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Mia Thornton called it quits with her now-estranged husband, Gordon Thornton, after 11 years of marriage.
"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," the reality TV star shared. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are OK."
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins
Chrissy Metz confirmed she and Bradley Collins called it quits after three-and-a-half years of dating.
"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever," the duo wrote.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd went separate ways after five years of marriage, with the "I Could Use a Love Song" singer filing for divorce on October 2 to request a dissolution of their union. Although they broke up, they continue to coparent. Case in point: they reunited to trick-and-treat with their son, Hayes, back in October.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
In November, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announced through a statement to People they split after a year of dating. They opened up about being at a point in their lives "where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication."
Despite their breakup, they decided to remain friends while still having love and respect for each other.
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage ended their marriage, with the hairstylist filing for divorce on November 13, citing "irreconcilable differences."
A source claimed to Us Weekly that Appleton found out his ex-beau cheated on him days before the filing. However, another insider dismissed the allegations and clarified no third party was involved.
Ruby Franke and Kevin Franke
Kevin Franke filed a petition for divorce in November amid the controversies surrounding his estranged wife, Ruby Franke. He also submitted a domestic relations injunction, which prevents them from harassing or disparaging each other or their children.
David Lynch and Emily Stofle
After 14 years of marriage, David Lynch's wife, Emily Stofle, filed for divorce and asked for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, Lula Boginia. She also asked for spousal support and to have the Mulholland Drive director cover the attorney's fees.
She did not disclose the reason behind the filing, but Lynch admitted during his interview with The Guardian in 2018 that he often prioritized his work over his family.
"You gotta be selfish. And it's a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is," he stated. "I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions."