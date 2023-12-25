30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they submitted separate divorce papers as they requested joint custody of their kids.

Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, while a representative for the Yellowstone star said he participated in the dissolution of marriage as circumstances were beyond his control.

However, their supposed smooth-sailing separation hit a glitch because of the terms of their prenup. NBC News released the copies of the June 9 court filing it obtained, claiming Baumgartner reportedly overstayed in the Carpinteria, Calif., compound and broke the 30-day term they agreed on.

"I was married once before, and, upon separation, l found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home," Costner said. "I never wanted this to happen again. Because of the nature of my work, I am frequently out of town; it is therefore particularly important to me that when I am home, I have a home to go to."