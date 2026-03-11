David and Victoria Beckham Send Message to Son Brooklyn Amid Ongoing Family Feud
March 11 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
David and Victoria Beckham publicly wished their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham a happy 27th birthday, extending what many see as an olive branch amid the family's ongoing feud, despite reports he asked them to communicate only through lawyers going forward.
Birthday Tributes Spark New Chapter in Beckham Family Drama
The couple shared heartfelt Instagram Stories accompanied by childhood photos of Brooklyn. David, 50, posted a nostalgic snapshot and wrote, “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x,” using the longtime family nickname for Brooklyn.
Victoria, 51, also posted throwback photos of their eldest son, writing, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much.”
Despite the gestures, Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge either parent’s posts.
A Rift That Turned Public
The Beckham family tension has been simmering for months but escalated dramatically in January when Brooklyn issued a lengthy social media statement detailing his grievances.
In the message, he accused his parents of damaging his relationship with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022. Brooklyn claimed his mother “hijacked” the couple’s first dance at their wedding and danced with him “very inappropriately,” saying he had never felt “more uncomfortable or humiliated.”
He also alleged that he had been “consistently disrespected” and said he had chosen to speak out after years of staying silent.
“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”
Brooklyn added that he was not interested in reconciling and said stepping away from his family had eased years of anxiety.
Legal Boundaries and Social Media Tension
The birthday posts reportedly came despite a legal communication request from Brooklyn.
Sources have claimed the aspiring chef sent a legal letter asking his parents to communicate only through lawyers and not to tag or address him publicly on social media.
Insiders told multiple outlets that Brooklyn and Nicola were upset by the public birthday tributes, with one source telling ET they see them as the kind of “performative public actions” he has been trying to avoid.
Brooklyn and Nicola no longer follow David or Victoria on Instagram.
Nicola Peltz Celebrates Brooklyn Beckham Privately
While the Beckham parents’ messages went unanswered, Brooklyn spent the day celebrating with his wife.
Nicola Peltz shared a birthday video showing a room filled with balloons, gifts and a box of pink donuts spelling out “Happy Birthday Brooklyn.” As he blew out the candles, she told him, “Happy birthday, I love you. I hope your wishes come true.”
She later posted a photo of the couple together, writing, “Happy birthday baby… you’re the most special human and I love being your wife.”
Brooklyn responded in the comments with a simple message: “I love you baby girl.”
Family Still Hoping for Reconciliation
Although the couple has not publicly addressed Brooklyn’s allegations, sources close to the Beckhams say David and Victoria are worried about losing their son and would welcome reconciliation.
Brooklyn’s younger brothers, 23-year-old Romeo and 21-year-old Cruz also shared birthday messages that went unanswered as they remained in their parents’ corner.
When a Hello! reporter caught Cruz on a walk with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and asked him whether he is “hopeful” that the family will repair their relationship, he said, “I hope to.”