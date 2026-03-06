OK! Reveals the 'Unbelievably Cruel' Vow Brooklyn Beckham Has Made That Will 'Leave' His Parents 'Shattered'
Brooklyn Beckham has made what insiders tell OK! is an "unbelievably cruel" decision to cut his parents out of the next chapter of his life – with sources claiming the nepo baby plans to start a family with his wife, Nicola Peltz, while ensuring Victoria and David have zero involvement in their first grandchild.
Insiders say the 26-year-old's apparent plot move comes amid a long-simmering rift between the wannabe chef and his famous parents, which intensified after his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola, 31, and spilled into public view last month in a lengthy Instagram statement.
In it, he confirmed tensions with Victoria, 51, and David, 50, alleging they had attempted to "bribe" him into "signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," and accusing his mother of having "hijacked" his first wedding day dance and withdrawn from designing Nicola's bridal gown at "the 11th hour."
Brooklyn and Nicola – who married in 2022 and are already devoted to their rescue dogs Lamb, Label, Birdie and Angel – are said to have been discussing adoption and surrogacy for months, with hopes of welcoming a child as early as this year.
A source close to the couple said reconciliation with Brooklyn's existing family is not on the horizon as part of his plans to start one of his own.
They added: "Brooklyn and Nicola are under no illusions that this situation is going to resolve itself with a simple conversation or a grand gesture. In their minds, too much has happened, and too many lines have been crossed for things to just snap back into place. Right now, their energy is going into strengthening their marriage and laying the groundwork for the family they want to create together. They are not holding out hope for a sudden reconciliation, and privately they accept that it may never happen." From where they stand, stepping back is about self-preservation. They feel a responsibility to create a calm, stable environment for any children they bring into the world, and that means setting firm boundaries. They believe safeguarding their happiness and shielding their future family from ongoing tension has to come first, even if that decision is painful and difficult for everyone involved. In their view, protecting their peace is not an act of spite – it is something they see as necessary for their next chapter."
The insider continued: "Victoria and David are completely out of the loop when it comes to any discussions about expanding the family, whether that is through adoption or surrogacy. Their names simply do not come up in those conversations. Brooklyn has made a conscious decision that there will be no advance calls, no quiet messages, no private updates when plans move forward or when a baby is born. If and when that moment comes, it will not be shared directly with them. This is not something that has happened by accident or through oversight – it is a very intentional line in the sand. From Brooklyn and Nicola's perspective, trust has been damaged over time, and they believe actions have consequences. They see this distance as the result of everything that has unfolded. In their minds, they are not being vindictive – they are enforcing boundaries they feel are necessary after what they say they have experienced."
"But from Victoria and David's perspective, this will be an extraordinarily cruel move and will leave them shattered," they concluded.
Another source added that Brooklyn and Nicola "have long envisioned a large family."
They said: "There is absolutely no gap between the way Brooklyn and Nicola both think on this. From the earliest days of their relationship, he was open about wanting to become a father while he was still young, and that has never wavered. Nicola, having grown up surrounded by siblings, has always imagined a bustling household of her own, so their visions for the future have matched up from the beginning. For them, adoption has never been viewed as a backup plan or something to consider only if other options fail. It has been part of the conversation for years because they genuinely believe in it."
"They talk about it in terms of giving a child security, stability and love, not as a second-best route but as a meaningful and deliberate decision. They feel emotionally prepared, financially secure and settled enough in their marriage to take that step now, rather than waiting for some undefined 'perfect' moment," they added.