EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the 'Unbelievably Cruel' Vow Brooklyn Beckham Has Made That Will 'Leave' His Parents 'Shattered' Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham will reportedly cut out Victoria and David Beckham from his expanded family amid their ongoing feud. Aaron Tinney March 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham confirmed he's feuding with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who married in 2022 and are already devoted to their rescue dogs Lamb, Label, Birdie and Angel – are said to have been discussing adoption and surrogacy for months, with hopes of welcoming a child as early as this year. A source close to the couple said reconciliation with Brooklyn's existing family is not on the horizon as part of his plans to start one of his own. They added: "Brooklyn and Nicola are under no illusions that this situation is going to resolve itself with a simple conversation or a grand gesture. In their minds, too much has happened, and too many lines have been crossed for things to just snap back into place. Right now, their energy is going into strengthening their marriage and laying the groundwork for the family they want to create together. They are not holding out hope for a sudden reconciliation, and privately they accept that it may never happen." From where they stand, stepping back is about self-preservation. They feel a responsibility to create a calm, stable environment for any children they bring into the world, and that means setting firm boundaries. They believe safeguarding their happiness and shielding their future family from ongoing tension has to come first, even if that decision is painful and difficult for everyone involved. In their view, protecting their peace is not an act of spite – it is something they see as necessary for their next chapter."

Source: MEGA Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are devoted to their rescue dogs.

The insider continued: "Victoria and David are completely out of the loop when it comes to any discussions about expanding the family, whether that is through adoption or surrogacy. Their names simply do not come up in those conversations. Brooklyn has made a conscious decision that there will be no advance calls, no quiet messages, no private updates when plans move forward or when a baby is born. If and when that moment comes, it will not be shared directly with them. This is not something that has happened by accident or through oversight – it is a very intentional line in the sand. From Brooklyn and Nicola's perspective, trust has been damaged over time, and they believe actions have consequences. They see this distance as the result of everything that has unfolded. In their minds, they are not being vindictive – they are enforcing boundaries they feel are necessary after what they say they have experienced."

Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham will reportedly not be involved if Brooklyn Beckham has kids.

"But from Victoria and David's perspective, this will be an extraordinarily cruel move and will leave them shattered," they concluded. Another source added that Brooklyn and Nicola "have long envisioned a large family." They said: "There is absolutely no gap between the way Brooklyn and Nicola both think on this. From the earliest days of their relationship, he was open about wanting to become a father while he was still young, and that has never wavered. Nicola, having grown up surrounded by siblings, has always imagined a bustling household of her own, so their visions for the future have matched up from the beginning. For them, adoption has never been viewed as a backup plan or something to consider only if other options fail. It has been part of the conversation for years because they genuinely believe in it."

Source: MEGA Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are reportedly aiming to have a large family.