Hunky David Beckham Shows Off Chiseled Body on Yacht Alongside Wife Victoria, Son Cruz, 19, and Teenager's Girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29: Photos
Keeping up with the Beckhams!
David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, proved they are one of the hottest celebrity couples during a recent boat day in Miami, Fla., with their son Cruz, 19, and the teenager's 29-year-old girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
In photos obtained by OK!, the A-list couple could be seen boarding their $20 million yacht outside of their luxurious waterfront home last month.
Dressed in a black dress with sunglasses on her head, Victoria, 50, showed off her muscular arms as she was assisted onto the lavish boat by a steward in a striped uniform shirt.
Her husband, David, 49, was all smiles while walking behind his wife in a white backward baseball cap, a black T-shirt and jeans. The soccer star eventually stripped down into just his swim trunks before lounging under the sun and catching a quick tan.
The parents-of-four — who share Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, and Harper, 13 — were accompanied by their youngest son and his much-older girlfriend.
Despite there being a 10-year age gap between Cruz and Jackie, the famous offspring's mom and dad appeared supportive of their kid's relationship while spending time together on the expensive yacht.
Cruz and his lady were first linked romantically in April, but didn't become Instagram official until the beginning of October. They have recently amped up their PDA on social media, as well as during public outings.
Family yacht days have been a constant for the Beckhams ever since David purchased the massive boat in 2022.
The Inter Miami FC owner bought the Italian-built Riva 130 Bellissima — a 130-foot-long superyacht — after vacationing with Elton John and his husband, David Furnish.
The retired British athlete gave his input when designing the vessel, ensuring it was equipped with five bedrooms, air conditioning, a beach club and Wi-Fi.
The boat can accommodate up to 10 guests and was named "Seven" — the same as his daughter Harper's middle name and David's Manchester United jersey number. Victoria and her husband were previously owners of a smaller Riva Argo 90, which they reportedly purchased for $6.5 million.
Miami has been a home base for the Beckhams ever since David purchased the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami in 2014 for $25 million. The club didn't start playing in the league until 2020 — two years after MLS approved his expansion team.
Inter Miami's value was raised by nearly $1 billion thanks to David and quickly gained national attention after they signed elite soccer star Lionel Messi to the team on a free transfer in 2023.