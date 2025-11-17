or
David and Victoria Beckham's 'Infuriated' Son Cruz, 20, Has Driver's License Revoked After 2 Speeding Tickets

Photo of Cruz Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: mega

Cruz Beckham is 'gutted' after being banned from driving.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, had his driver's license revoked after receiving two speeding tickets.

An insider revealed the 20-year-old "is gutted" over the situation.

Photo of A source said Cruz Beckham is 'gutted' over having his driver's license being revoked.
Source: @cruzbeckham/instagram

A source said Cruz Beckham is 'gutted' over having his driver's license being revoked.

"It was a couple of speeding tickets which are so easy to come by these days with 20 MPH zones," the source told a news outlet. "It's infuriating but he seems to have accepted it and taken it on the chin."

Cruz actually mentioned one of the tickets in a September 2 Instagram post, revealing he was "doing 24 in a 20" MPH zone at the time. He also shared a quote from Wes Anderson’s movie Phoenician Scheme that read, "Games gone. Myself I feel very safe."

He will be able to get his license back after following several steps, including passing theory and practical driving tests.

Inside the Beckham Family Feud

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, aren't on good terms with his parents.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, aren't on good terms with his parents.

Aside from the setback, Cruz is on good terms with his parents — though the same can't be said for his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

As OK! reported, the young couple have been rumored to be feuding with the Beckham family for months. One insider claimed the drama centers on the Bates Motel actress, 30, allegedly being controlling.

Photo of David and Victoria Beckham are 'heartbroken' over the feud, a source shared.
Source: mega

David and Victoria Beckham are 'heartbroken' over the feud, a source shared.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," a source told a news outlet earlier this year. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

Victoria Beckham Says Her Kids Have Their Own 'Journeys'

Photo of David and Victoria Beckham have four children together.
Source: mega

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together.

The parents-of-four — they also have son Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14 — have yet to publicly confirm the distance between Brooklyn, 26, and the family, but in a recent interview, Victoria, hinted at some tension.

"We're such a close family, and communication is key," she explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "And we always let them know that anything that they wanna talk about, this is a safe forum, you know, that's really important. But they've gotta go on their journeys themselves."

Photo ofVictoria Beckham believes she's a 'good mom.'
Source: mega

Victoria Beckham believes she's a 'good mom.'

In a separate interview, the Spice Girls alum called herself a "good mom" who always puts family first.

"For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important..." she shared. "I'm so proud of all of the kids. They're kind. They work hard."

