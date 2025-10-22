Victoria Beckham Encourages Her Kids to Have Their Own 'Journeys' Amid Rumored Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham gave a rare statement about her kids amid their alleged family feud. During the Wednesday, October 22, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the fashion designer articulated what it's like having her family at the center of rumors and headlines. Beckham, 51, pushes her children to be independent and carve their own paths to success.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Victoria Beckham appeared on 'Call Her Daddy.'

"We're such a close family, and communication is key. And we always let them know that anything that they wanna talk about, this is a safe forum, you know, that's really important. But they've gotta go on their journeys themselves," she emphasized. The former Spice Girl knows her kids are "nepo babies" but thinks people should "give [them] a chance." "It's not their fault," she said. "And I think to just give the kids a chance, and our kids are genuinely all really good, sweet, kind, human beings. Being kind is so important. Hardworking. They don't expect anything to just happen."

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Victoria Beckham stressed the importance of communicating with her family.

Host Alex Cooper asked how she and husband David Beckham handle constantly being in the spotlight. "Again, it's just about communicating," Victoria reiterated. "And we've always been that way with the kids, and I'm excited for them. They're all very different. They all like to do different things. Cruz right now, he's about to release...a record. I'm sure that's really old-fashioned terminology because I haven't been in the music industry for such a long time. But he's a musician. He writes all of his own songs. He plays about 10 different instruments." "Are you like, 'Sweetie, do you want mom on the track?'" the podcast host joked. "Oh my god. A hundred million albums, Cruz, let's not forget that. 'Spice Up Your Life.' Oh, I remind him. Don't worry about that," the award-winning artist quipped.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Victoria Beckham is proud of her son Cruz's music.

Victoria has offered to sing backup vocals, and there are "four Spice aunties" who she knows would likely volunteer as well. "What's so interesting about Cruz is he's really mastered his craft," she gushed. "He learned to play all of his own instruments. He's playing in pubs around the country. So, a real grassroots approach that he has learned his craft. And I think just give the kids, not just our kids, just let the kids do their thing."

Why Are the Beckhams Allegedly Fighting?

Source: MEGA There is reportedly tension between Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn.