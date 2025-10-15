or
Victoria Beckham Insists She's a 'Good Mom' Amid Alleged Family Feud

Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Victoria Beckham gave a rare update about her family dynamic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham rebutted rumors of a family feud.

During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the fashion designer, 51, expressed her love for her children — despite what the headlines might say.

Beckham sat down for a conversation with fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi following the release of her new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Victoria Beckham appeared on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Beckham admitted it's "so horrible" reading headlines about her kids.

"For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important..." she asserted. "I'm so proud of all of the kids. They're kind. They work hard."

Victoria considers herself a "good mom" who puts family above all else.

"There's been so many stories about me, so many other people telling my story over the years. This is the first time I'm taking that back and telling the story directly from me," she explained of her Netflix series.

The athlete and singer share four kids: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper 14.

Victoria Beckham's Netflix Documentary

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Victoria Beckham has a self-titled Netflix series.

David, 50, convinced his wife to reclaim control over her narrative on television.

"One of the reasons I said 'no' up until this point is because I had been working in the fashion industry, showing collections for nearly two decades. And yet, I was in the Spice Girls for four years. But I've been so defined by being Posh Spice," she expressed. "Only now, after 20 years, can I talk about the Spice Girls, talk more about my family without worrying that it's going to have an affect on what I've been building."

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Inside the Beckham Family Feud

Image of There is reported tension between Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn.
Source: MEGA

There is reported tension between Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn.

Victoria's comments about her family come amid an alleged feud with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," a source told a news outlet earlier this year. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

Image of Victoria Beckham thinks false headlines about her family are 'horrible.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Victoria Beckham thinks false headlines about her family are 'horrible.'

One source alleged Nicola and Brooklyn were turned down from David's 50th birthday celebration. However, another insider claimed the young stars were the one who declined an invite.

"In some ways, this is no surprise, but I guess no one could believe they would actually snub David’s 50th when there were so many events they could have gone to, or ways to spend time with the family...their behavior has been appalling," the source said.

Nicola and Brooklyn also skipped out on Victoria's fashion show in March.

