OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
'Dawson's Creek' Costars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite on Set of New Film 'Happy Hour': Photos

Photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.
Source: Columbia Tristar Television;MEGA

'Dawson's Creek' costar Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunited for a new film.

July 22 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

It was a Capeside High School reunion!

Dawson’s Creek costars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were all smiles as they reunited on the set of their new film, Happy Hour.

image of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are starring in the new trilogy 'Happy Hour.'
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are starring in the new trilogy 'Happy Hour.'

Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, were seen hanging out on a New York City street on Monday, July 21, leaning on a railing as they presumably discussed the new movie trilogy — the project Holmes is directing, writing, and starring in, with Jackson also costarring.

Holmes kept it casual in a red flannel button-down, gray tank, and black slacks, while Jackson sported a structured green jacket over a black tee.

image of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were spotted filming in New York City.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were spotted filming in New York City.

Another photo captured the duo — who dated early on in the run of the teen drama — as they walked on location, with a cameraman closely behind them.

image of Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes were all smiles on set.
Source: MEGA

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes were all smiles on set.

"Happy Hours is described as a story about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles,” according to Deadline. “It’s a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope."

image of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson costarred in the '90s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek.'
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson costarred in the '90s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek.'

Other cast members include Constance Wu, Mary-Louis Parker, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin. Production for the first film was set to begin this summer, with the second and third installments to follow closely after.

image of Katie Holmes has roles directing, writing and starring in 'Happy Hour.'
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes has roles directing, writing and starring in 'Happy Hour.'

Holmes and Jackson previously starred on the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which aired on the WB from 1998 to 2003. Holmes played Josephine "Joey" Potter, the tomboyish friend and eventual love interest of titular protagonist, Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek). Meanwhile, Jackson portrayed Pacey Witter, Dawson’s prankster best friend.

image of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson dated from 1998 to 1999.
Source: WB NETWORK

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson dated from 1998 to 1999.

Holmes and Jackson dated from 1998 to 1999, but continued working together until the show ended. Jackson went on to marry actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019, before they split in 2023.

Meanwhile, Holmes is known for her marriage to actor Tom Cruise, from 2006 to 2021. After their divorce, she’s been linked to A-listers like Jamie Foxx, Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Bobby Wooten III.

