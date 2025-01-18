Joshua Jackson Resents Being 'Painted as the Deadbeat Dad' in Nasty Divorce War With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith: 'It’s a Mess'

"Whatever they agreed to before wasn’t in writing. Now it’s a mess," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Jackson and Smith — who had no prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2019.

The insider noted the Dawson's Creek actor hates being "painted as a deadbeat dad" by Turner-Smith after she filed court documents in Los Angeles in December 2024 accusing her estranged husband of failing to provide child support for their 4-year-old daughter, Juno.