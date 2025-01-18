Joshua Jackson Resents Being 'Painted as the Deadbeat Dad' in Nasty Divorce War With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith: 'It’s a Mess'
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's divorce has turned ugly.
The exes are in a full-blown child support feud more than one year after Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023.
"Whatever they agreed to before wasn’t in writing. Now it’s a mess," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Jackson and Smith — who had no prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2019.
The insider noted the Dawson's Creek actor hates being "painted as a deadbeat dad" by Turner-Smith after she filed court documents in Los Angeles in December 2024 accusing her estranged husband of failing to provide child support for their 4-year-old daughter, Juno.
The Queen & Slim actress claimed Jackson hadn't paid her anything since their split, demanding he hand over $8,543 a month in retroactive child support, $28,641 per month in spousal support and $250,000 in fees to cover her attorney costs.
This comes after Turner-Smith initially requested no spousal support and asked for joint custody of their daughter.
In her court filing, The Agency star declared, "Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."
Turner-Smith said all she wants is to be able to buy a home in Los Angeles and to provide proper care for her daughter.
In October 2024, Turner-Smith shed light on her co-parenting dynamic with Jackson during her interview as Glamour's Woman of the Year, calling their situation "complicated."
"It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time," she shared. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out."
"Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to co-parent," she continued roughly one year after pulling the plug on her marriage.
Addressing Jackson moving on with Lupita Nyong'o, whom he has since parted ways with, Turner-Smith admitted: "He can do whatever he wants. Just be good to Juno and be good to Juno’s mum, because I’m going to be Juno’s mum forever. It’s really not for me to have an opinion on his journey."
Turner-Smith, on the other hand, has sworn off romance for the time being.
"I’m actually not dating, I’m over men," she quipped during the interview.
