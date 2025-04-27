Joshua Jackson Says He’s Still 'Very, Very Close' to 'Dawson Creek' Costar Katie Holmes 25 Years After Romance

"Busy [Philipps] and Michelle [Williams] are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close," Joshua confessed to Jesse, 49. "It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know."

He continued, "And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f--- you, and don't talk to me and I love you."

Holmes and Jackson's on-screen characters, the lovable Joey Potter and charming Pacey Witter, ended up together in the series. But their offscreen romance only lasted from 1997 to 1998.