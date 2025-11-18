Dax Shepard's Odd Confession: Actor Once Had 'Rare Honor' of Hearing Billy Crudup 'Make Love'

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard revealed he once overheard Billy Crudup in the throes of passionate love-making. During the Monday, November 17, episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Shepard, 50, recalled the intimate situation, telling the 57-year-old Jay Kelly star, "I one time had the rare honor of hearing Billy make love." "I want to keep it as clean and not offensive to Billy as possible," he said. "But I’ve never ever, ever heard someone receive that much pleasure in my life." The Parenthood alum then admitted, "I felt very inept and insecure."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Armchair Expert/Youtube Billy Crudup appeared on the Monday, November 17, episode of 'Armchair Expert.'

Shepard continued, joking, "I just was like, ‘When’s this gonna end?' But anyways, when I saw Billy, I just had to tell him, I think about that often, and that was 20 years ago." The podcast host even brought up his wife, Kristen Bell, declaring she's "never made noises like I heard some 20 years ago." Crudup told Shepard that he's thought about the incident "many, many times,” and claimed it may have been someone else the comedian overheard having s--.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crudup's Raunchy Confession

Source: mega Billy Crudup married Naomi Watts in 2023.

Crudup began dating Naomi Watts in 2017, and the couple tied the knot in 2023. In the actress' 2025 book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, she opened up about feeling insecure about going through menopause when they started dating. The Mulholland Drive star, 57, explained that when she finally told him, he tried to make her feel better by confessing, "I’ve got gray hairs on my balls." Watts went on to insist the TMI comment was "the most romantic" thing anyone has ever said to her.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell Wishes She Had More S-- Before Marrying Dax Shepard

Source: mega Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell recently celebrated 12 years of marriage.

Shepard's anecdote about overhearing Crudup in the bedroom comes not long after Bell shared that she wishes she had been "more sexually active" before settling down. Appearing on the Monday, September 29, episode of "Armchair Expert," the Nobody Wants This actress, 45, admitted, "I just wish I butterflied around a little bit more.” "Kristen is a little regretful,” Shepard quipped.

Source: mega 'I was never this sexual before you,' Bell told Shepard.