Naomi Watts Reveals Raunchy Confession Husband Billy Crudup Made During First Hookup
Love at first raunchy remark! Naomi Watts recently revealed the explicit, "most romantic words" she was ever told in her new memoir.
In her book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, the famed actress, 56, opened up about her insecurities with aging while recalling the silly way her now-husband, Billy Crudup, made her feel better about the situation during their first time hooking up.
Noting how she first started going through menopause around the same time she and Crudup, also 56, began dating, Watts said she began wearing an estrogen patch for hormone therapy and felt insecure about the Almost Famous actor potentially noticing it.
"I was worried that if he saw [the patch] he would realize it meant I was menopausal: no longer a vibrant, fertile being," Watts admitted in her new book of getting intimate after realizing their chemistry on the set of Gypsy in 2016. "Unfortunately, the patch’s adhesive leaves a mark on the skin that’s very hard to get rid of."
The Mulholland Drive actress took the patch off before heading over to Crudup's for what she anticipated to be a steamy evening, however, she wound up spending a concerning amount of time in the bathroom trying to rub her skin "raw" so he would not see the remnants of the marks.
Because she took so long, Crudup checked in to see if Watts was alright.
"I came out mortified," she remembered. "I stumbled and reached for words, but nothing would quite come out."
Feeling as though she was left with no choice, Watts ended up telling The Morning Show actor the truth about her menopause patches while admitting she hadn't wanted him to know.
"A smile broke over his face. He seemed very relieved that the issue wasn’t a lack of desire," she detailed. "He told me he thought it was great I was taking care of myself, and he asked me how he could help."
To cheer the blonde beauty up, Crudup made a hilarious confession about his own physical changes that had come with age.
"Hey, if it makes you feel better: I’ve got gray hairs on my balls," Crudup told Watts, per The Watcher actress' memoir.
Watts insisted the NSFW comment remains "the most romantic words" anyone has ever said to her "onscreen or off."
"And that includes the script of every movie I’ve ever been in," she declared. "And even this same man’s very loving marriage proposal, which came seven years later."
Watts and Crudup dated in private for nearly five years before making their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards in 2022.
After sparking engagement rumors, the couple revealed in 2023 they had secretly married at a New York City courthouse. The lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary by throwing a lavish wedding with friends and family in Mexico City.