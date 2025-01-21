Naomi Watts Reveals Raunchy Confession Husband Billy Crudup Made During First Hookup

Love at first raunchy remark! Naomi Watts recently revealed the explicit, "most romantic words" she was ever told in her new memoir.

In her book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, the famed actress, 56, opened up about her insecurities with aging while recalling the silly way her now-husband, Billy Crudup, made her feel better about the situation during their first time hooking up.