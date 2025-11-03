Dax Shepard Dishes on Wife Kristen Bell's Jealousy Over Ex Briegh Morrison Reunion

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard recently revealed that his wife, Kristen Bell, struggled to accept his friendship with his ex, Briegh Morrison. During the Tuesday, October 21, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, which features the Mom’s Car segment, Shepard, 50, recalled the early days of his relationship with Bell, 45. He said, “I think initially when Kristen and I started dating, you were still coming over a lot because my mom was living at my house. You were around even in like the first month or two we were dating.”

Source: @armchairexpertpod/YouTube Kristen Bell struggled to accept Dax Shephard's friendship with his ex.

Bell had her reservations, stating, “This is really wild. I’m not friends with any of my exes. I don’t hang out with any.” Shepard quickly noted, “I’m friends with all mine pretty much.” However, over time, he shared that Bell became “super comfortable with it and absolutely at ease with it." Reflecting on his relationship with Morrison, Shepard admitted he feared he might never find a meaningful connection again after their split. “The breakup was manageable, but I will say, for a while, I did think, ‘Well, I’ll never be in love with someone again in that way,’” he confessed. “I had a deep fear. I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’ll ever really feel the way I felt about Briegh with anybody.’ I was quite scared of that.”

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell isn't comfortable staying friends with her exes.

Morrison echoed that sentiment, discussing the profound disappointment following their split. “One of the hardest things about when we broke up was that I really had my head around we were gonna have kids,” she said. “We had a house now. [It] was gonna be this thing that I want. I was getting on in years." Despite their breakup, Morrison reached out to Shepard’s mom but ultimately didn’t want to “step on Kristen’s toes.” Shepard described his post-breakup state as “disoriented for a while” but expressed his good wishes for Morrison. He acknowledged, “We’re the kind of people that stay friends with their exes.”

Source: @briegh/instagram Dax Shepard stayed friend with his ex Briegh Morrison.

Shepard first met Bell at a dinner party in 2007, and their paths collided again just two weeks later at a Detroit Red Wings hockey game. Their mutual Michigan roots helped them bond, leading Shepard to propose in 2009 after two years of dating. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lincoln, now 12, in 2013 and tied the knot that same year. Their second daughter, Delta, now 10, came along in 2014. Both Shepard and Bell are known for their honesty about their relationship, with Bell recently facing backlash for an anniversary post featuring a controversial quote from her husband. Over time, Bell embraced the idea of Shepard maintaining a friendship with Morrison.

Source: MEGA After dating for two years, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell married in 2013.