Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Scandal Explained: Why Her 12th Wedding Anniversary Tribute Sparked Outrage

Kristen Bell's 'tone-deaf' Instagram post celebrating her and Dax Shepard's 12th wedding anniversary did not sit well with fans.

On October 17, the Nobody Wants This actress uploaded a photo of her husband embracing one of their daughters. While she shared the sweet snap to wish Shepard a happy anniversary, the controversial murder joke in the caption triggered a backlash.

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'❤️," Bell wrote.

Several celebrities brushed it off as a joke, including Mae Whitman, who commented on the post, "Only because we'd never let him get away with it ❤️."