'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911 Call Reveals Desperate Plea: 'Unable to Remove Patient from Bed'

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The 911 emergency call made for Robert Kelker-Kelly reportedly included a desperate plea to save him. In the audio obtained by Page Six, a responding officer said, “Caller is unable to remove patient from bed.” The dispatcher added that there were “units responding” to the incident and that “CPR is in progress.”

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Source: MEGA The 911 emergency call made for Robert Kelker-Kelly reportedly included a desperate plea to save him.

Another responding officer said that a “62-year-old male” was “not conscious” and “not breathing.” An automated voice reported that there was a “cardiac arrest” at Kelker-Kelly’s address. On October 3, the Days of Our Lives actor was reported to have passed away at age 62. At the time of his death, it was reported that he was in cardiac arrest when first responders attempted to save his life.

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Robert Kelker-Kelly's Cardiac Arrest Was Reported on Call

Source: MEGA Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911-call dispatcher said that there were 'units responding' to the incident.

As Kyle Gaines, the Division Chief and Public Information Officer for the St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD), said in his statement to Page Six, “First responders and paramedics responded to a call … for an adult male patient for a cardiac arrest.” Gaines continued, “They were dispatched, where paramedics and first responders provided advanced life-saving protocol techniques. Unfortunately, the patient was pronounced deceased on scene.” Per initial reports from TMZ, the St. Peters Police Department reported that the former actor was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived at his Missouri home on Saturday at around 8:16 p.m.

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Source: MEGA The St. Peters Police Department reported that the former actor was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived at his Missouri home.

At the time of the police's arrival, CPR was being performed on the late ex-actor. However, law enforcement officials and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but those were to no avail. Police noted that there was nothing suspicious at the scene and that an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Kelker-Kelly's Costar Blasted Him Over 'Days of Our Lives'

Source: MEGA Robert Kelker-Kelly's costar, Lisa Rinna, blasted him in her memoir 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'