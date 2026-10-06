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'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911 Call Reveals Desperate Plea: 'Unable to Remove Patient from Bed'

Photo of Robert Kelker-Kelly
Source: MEGA

Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911 call included a desperate plea to save him.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 8:05 a.m. ET

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The 911 emergency call made for Robert Kelker-Kelly reportedly included a desperate plea to save him.

In the audio obtained by Page Six, a responding officer said, “Caller is unable to remove patient from bed.”

The dispatcher added that there were “units responding” to the incident and that “CPR is in progress.”

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Image of the 911 emergency call made for Robert Kelker-Kelly reportedly included a desperate plea to save him.
Source: MEGA

The 911 emergency call made for Robert Kelker-Kelly reportedly included a desperate plea to save him.

Another responding officer said that a “62-year-old male” was “not conscious” and “not breathing.”

An automated voice reported that there was a “cardiac arrest” at Kelker-Kelly’s address.

On October 3, the Days of Our Lives actor was reported to have passed away at age 62.

At the time of his death, it was reported that he was in cardiac arrest when first responders attempted to save his life.

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Robert Kelker-Kelly's Cardiac Arrest Was Reported on Call

Image of Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911-call dispatcher said that there were 'units responding' to the incident.
Source: MEGA

Robert Kelker-Kelly's 911-call dispatcher said that there were 'units responding' to the incident.

As Kyle Gaines, the Division Chief and Public Information Officer for the St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD), said in his statement to Page Six, “First responders and paramedics responded to a call … for an adult male patient for a cardiac arrest.”

Gaines continued, “They were dispatched, where paramedics and first responders provided advanced life-saving protocol techniques. Unfortunately, the patient was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Per initial reports from TMZ, the St. Peters Police Department reported that the former actor was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived at his Missouri home on Saturday at around 8:16 p.m.

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Image of the St. Peters Police Department reported that the former actor was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived at his Missouri home.
Source: MEGA

The St. Peters Police Department reported that the former actor was found unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived at his Missouri home.

At the time of the police's arrival, CPR was being performed on the late ex-actor.

However, law enforcement officials and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but those were to no avail.

Police noted that there was nothing suspicious at the scene and that an official cause of death has yet to be released.

Kelker-Kelly's Costar Blasted Him Over 'Days of Our Lives'

Image of Robert Kelker-Kelly's costar, Lisa Rinna, blasted him in her memoir 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'
Source: MEGA

Robert Kelker-Kelly's costar, Lisa Rinna, blasted him in her memoir 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'

Earlier this year, Kelker-Kelly's costar, Lisa Rinna, blasted him in her memoir You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.

She wrote, per the Daily Mail, "Behind the scenes, we hated each other. Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies."

"He made my life a living h--- on the set of Days. He was horrible to me. I’d go so far as to say verbally abusive. He was passive-aggressive, manipulative, and played weird mind games," Rinna continued.

She added, "I had to work with him every day, often half naked to do love scenes. If I didn’t do what he wanted, he’d give me the silent treatment. He was a ticking time bomb. I never knew when I arrived on set each morning if I’d get nice Robert Kelker-Kelly or dark Robert Kelker-Kelly. He was unpredictable, and it was exhausting."

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