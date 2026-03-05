'Deadliest Catch' Cast Members Who Have Died Since the Show Began: Phil Harris, Todd Meadows and More

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Harris

Source: Discovery/YouTube 'Deadliest Catch' premiered on the Discovery Channel on April 12, 2005.

The risks seen on Deadliest Catch go far beyond the screen. The Discovery Channel series, which premiered in April 2005, featured Phil Harris, captain and part owner of the F/V Cornelia Marie. He suffered a stroke while the crew was filming footage of the fishing boat on January 29, 2010, prompting his son Josh Harris to call 911. "The whole left side of his face was in paralysis, and that was hard," Josh told People at the time. "He couldn't move his arms or anything, he was just paralyzed on the floor." Phil was flown to a hospital in Anchorage, where he underwent a lengthy operation. His condition improved when he regained consciousness after a medically induced coma, but he suffered another intracranial hemorrhage that led to his death on February 9, 2010. "We had nine days total that we were there to enjoy a few moments with him. We had our closest people there, and it was awesome," Josh said. Phil's children released a joint statement to confirm the patriarch's passing, which read, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our dad. Dad has always been a fighter and continued to be until the end. For us and the crew, he was someone who never backed down. We will remember and celebrate that strength. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers."

Justin Tennison

Source: Justin Tennison/Facebook Justin Tennison was found dead days after he returned from the sea.

On February 22, 2011, Justin Tennison was found dead in a hotel room in Homer, Alaska, days after he returned from the sea. The deckhand on Deadliest Catch's Time Bandit was 33 at the time of his death. Autopsy results later revealed he died due to complications related to sleep apnea.

Tony Lara

Source: Discovery/YouTube Tony Lara replaced Phil Harris as the new captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie.

Deadliest Catch Captain Tony Lara died of a heart attack in his sleep at a private residence in Sturgis, South Dakota, on August 8, 2015. He was 50. He was in the area for its annual motorcycle rally when he passed away. "It appears to be a heart attack. As far as alcohol and drugs the toxicology report will not be back for a few weeks," Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told a news outlet. "As far as I know the body has been released to family and arrangements will be made to get him wherever they wish. I assume Alaska."

F/V Destination Crew Members

Source: United States Coast Guard The six crew members were presumed dead.

The Discovery Channel show was rocked by one of its biggest tragedies yet when the F/V Destination sank in the Bering Sea on the cold morning of February 11, 2017, killing all six crew members aboard. In the final report, the United States Coast Guard said the missing crews — Captain Jeff Hathaway, Kai Hamik, Darrik Seibold, Larry O'Grady, Raymond Vincler and Charles G. Jones — were presumed deceased. "Causal factors contributing to the loss of life were: Limited time and ability to take emergency action including mayday radio calls for assistance, donning immersion/survival suits, deploying and entering the liferaft [and] Extremely limited functional and survival time from cold shock and cold incapacitation occurring well before any immediate assistance by Good Samaritan vessels and Coast Guard SAR resources could deploy or arrive," part of the document read.

Blake Painter

Source: Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash Blake Painter was the captain of the F/V Maverick.

On May 25, 2018, former F/V Maverick captain Blake Painter was found dead at his home in Astoria, Ore. He was 38. The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said authorities found multiple forms of drugs near his body and a "small pipe" in his shorts. "He was located on Friday but probably passed away a day or two ahead of that," Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin told Deadline. "Friends contacted the Sheriff's office, and we went in and discovered his body. There was no evidence of foul play."

Mahlon Reyes

Source: Mahlon Reyes/Facebook Mahlon Reyes was a deckhand on several ships.

Mahlon Reyes was 38 when he died on July 27, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. An autopsy report showed he died of an acute cocaine intoxication, with the manner of death ruled as accidental drug overdose. "We laugh and remember all the funny stories and have been surrounded by an amazing group of our best friends and family," his wife, Heather Sullivan, said in a statement after the loss. "I am in awe of the people that he touched just by his positive attitude and smile. He was my rock and I was his."

Nick McGlashan

Source: Discovery/YouTube Nick McGlashan worked as deck boss on 'Deadliest Catch.'

Deadliest Catch deck boss Nick McGlashan was found dead at a Holiday Inn in Nashville, Tenn., on December 27, 2020. He was 33. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson for Discovery said. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him." McGlashan, who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction in the past, died of a drug overdose, The Sun reported.

Todd Kochutin

Source: Todd Kochutin/Facebook Todd Kochutin was a deckhand on the Patricia Lee.

According to his obituary, Todd Kochutin sustained fatal injuries after being hit with an 800-pound crab pot aboard the F/V Patricia Lee on February 26, 2021. He was 30. "He was a passionate fisherman. He devoted most of [his] summers and winters to fishing for king crab, opilio, Pacific cod and pollock in the Bering Sea," the obituary continued. "The Bering Sea was very special place near and dear to his heart."

Ross Jones

Source: Ross Jones/Facebook Ross Jones appeared in two episodes of 'Deadliest Catch.'

Ross Jones, a greenhorn on the F/V Saga, died in June 2022. Details about his death were not immediately disclosed.

Nick Mavar

Source: Nick Mavar/Facebook Nick Mavar left the show in 2020.

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar, who was a maintenance mechanic on the F/V Northwestern, died after suffering from a heart attack while working at a boatyard in Naknek, Alaska, on June 13, 2024. He was 59. Emergency personnel responded to the area and transported him to Camai Medical Center "while providing life saving measures." He was pronounced dead by medical staff. Prior to his death, a ruptured appendix led him to leave the show in 2020. He was also diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the organ.

Tom Brossard

Source: Discovery/YouTube Tom Brossard was Captain Jake Anderson's best friend.

F/V Saga engineer Tom Brossard died on January 26, 2024, at the age of 64. His death was featured in the September 24, 2024, episode of Deadliest Catch, showing his best friend, Captain Jake Anderson, receiving a call about his passing.

Todd Meadows

Source: Todd Meadows/Facebook Todd Meadows died while filming the show.