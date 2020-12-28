Reality star Nick McGlashan, who was a seventh-generation fisherman on Deadliest Catch, has died at age 33 in Nashville, Tenn.

His sister, Lydia, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, December 27, though a cause of death is still unknown. “My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight,” she wrote via Twitter.

My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight. — Lyd (@sweetsealyd) December 28, 2020

McGlashan appeared on the Discovery docuseries in 78 episodes over the course of seven years, which follows fishing boats in the dark and dangerous waters of the Bering Sea. The McGlashan family is not new to the sea, as they come from a long line of fishermen. His great uncle worked on the first boat in the U.S. crab industry, and two of his aunts were crabbers as well — one of whom got lost at sea after her boat sank.

McGlashan grew up on the island of Akutan, Alaska, and had been crabbing since age 13. He quickly earned his stripes as a fisherman and eventually upgraded to working on the Summer Bay ship. However, his struggles with alcohol and addiction inhibited his success on the docuseries. McGlashan was suspended from Season 13 and ended up in rehab; he reportedly once drank a half-gallon of vodka and shot up a gram of meth and two grams of heroin. Despite hitting rock bottom, McGlashan tried to stay sober and inspire others to do the same.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the hardworking deck boss. “I am in shock at the news of the death of @DeadliestCatch deck boss @NickMcglashan I am so very sad, he was such a go getter and a very hard worker. May he RIP and be free. Summer Bay will never be the same,” one user wrote. “I know he struggled but he was one of the most likable guys, you wanted to root for him! His smile was contagious on the show and he was so talented in many things,” another fan added.

McGlashan’s death comes months after the loss of deckhand Mahlon Reyes, who died in August after suffering a heart attack, and a boat captain, Blake Painter, who died in 2018. They were both 38.

TMZ was the first to report the news of McGlashan’s death.