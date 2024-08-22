23 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameos: Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, Blake Lively and More
Aaron Stanford, Stefan Kapičić, Kelly Hu and Ray Park
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's film Deadpool & Wolverine gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe some jaw-dropping cameos, including several stars from the past X-Men films.
Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu) and Toad (Ray Park) appeared as members of Cassandra Nova's crew.
Blake Lively
Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, became a show-stopper when she took on the role of Lady Deadpool, as her skin-tight red catsuit highlighted her curves.
Channing Tatum
Marvel fans who have watched the film surely had a hard time understanding Channing Tatum's lines as he played Gambit's role. In fact, he became the subject of memes following his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine after Deadpool asked the character whether minions were Gambit's dialect coach.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans famously delivered his phrase, "Avengers, assemble!" as Captain America. However, he surprised Deadpool and the viewers when he yelled, "Flame on!" before flying into the sky.
Before playing Steve Rogers' role, Evans was Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch.
Dafne Keen
Dafne Keen returned to play the role of Laura — or X-23 — years after joining the cast of Logan in 2017.
“We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out,” she told EW regarding her comeback. “As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed.”
Harry Holland
Harry Holland officially joined the MCU as one of Deadpool's variants in the film. Supervising stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the 25-year-old rising star and said, "It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!"
Henry Cavill
After playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill switched to Marvel to portray another version of Deadpool in an alternate universe.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner reprised her role as Elektra after playing the character in Daredevil and her solo spinoff film.
Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau officially surpassed Samuel L. Jackson's MCU record and became the franchise's longest-running actor by reprising his role as Happy Hogan in Deadpool & Wolverine. He first got the role in the 2008 flick, Iron Man, and continuously starred in more Marvel films.
Matthew McConaughey
On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, director Shawn Levy revealed Reynolds initially voiced Cowboypool before tapping Matthew McConaughey.
"I feel like, eventually, he was like, 'Okay fine, we'll stick with my voice unless we can get someone like Matthew McConaughey.' Cut to...yes! Literally, days later, Matthew sent us that recording. It was so good and dropped in like butter. 'Ryan, you're fired as Cowboypool. Matthew, you're in,'" said the filmmaker.
Nathan Fillion
A Deadpool variant from Earth-2149, Headpool stole the show after Nathan Fillion played the character.
Ollie Palmer
Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer marked his surprising Deadpool & Wolverine cameo as a bartender.
“He (Reynolds) originally invited me down to Pinewood Studios (just outside London) to watch him at work, which was quite a nice role-reversal,” he told The Athletic. “As I do, I managed to blag my way into the film. I just got way too involved. The director, Shawn Levy is his name and a lovely bloke, I started giving him a little bit of advice on what angle I’d shoot that clip and that clip."
Palmer added, “He said to me, ‘Do you just want to f------ get in the film?’ I said, ‘ Yes’ and went back a few weeks later to spend the day there. I had a wicked day. They really looked after me. It’s only a short, tiny little moment but it took a bloody long time filming it. A wicked experience and one I’m really grateful for. A special day I’ll always remember.”
Paul Mullin
Aside from Palmer, Paul Mullin also appeared briefly on the screen as Welshpool.
Rob McElhenney
Rob McElhenney confirmed his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo in a post on X, posing in his superhero suit next to Jackman.
"I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out," McElhenney wrote. "Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn't do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today!"
However, his cameo did not make it to the final edit.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 3 Kids
Ryan and Blake's three kids — Betty (Jackman's wrangler), James (screaming mutant) and Inez (Kidpool) — also made cameos in the flick.
Tyler Mane
Tyler Mane returned to the franchise to play the role of the clawed villain, Sabretooth. However, his character was easily defeated by Wolverine.
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes' Deadpool & Wolverine cameo as Blade helped him break two Guinness World Records: the actor with the longest career as a Marvel character and the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films.
"There's only ever been one Blade. There only ever going to be one Blade," he said in the film.
Wunmi Mosaku
Loki Season 1 presented Wunmi Mosaku as the TVA agent Hunter B-15, leading her to reprise the role in Deadpool & Wolverine.