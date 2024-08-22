23 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameos: Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, Blake Lively and More

Marvel fans who have watched the film surely had a hard time understanding Channing Tatum 's lines as he played Gambit's role. In fact, he became the subject of memes following his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine after Deadpool asked the character whether minions were Gambit's dialect coach.

Chris Evans famously delivered his phrase, "Avengers, assemble!" as Captain America. However, he surprised Deadpool and the viewers when he yelled, "Flame on!" before flying into the sky.

“We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out,” she told EW regarding her comeback. “As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed.”

Harry Holland officially joined the MCU as one of Deadpool's variants in the film. Supervising stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the 25-year-old rising star and said, "It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!"

Jon Favreau officially surpassed Samuel L. Jackson 's MCU record and became the franchise's longest-running actor by reprising his role as Happy Hogan in Deadpool & Wolverine. He first got the role in the 2008 flick, Iron Man, and continuously starred in more Marvel films.

"I feel like, eventually, he was like, 'Okay fine, we'll stick with my voice unless we can get someone like Matthew McConaughey.' Cut to...yes! Literally, days later, Matthew sent us that recording. It was so good and dropped in like butter. 'Ryan, you're fired as Cowboypool. Matthew, you're in,'" said the filmmaker.

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer marked his surprising Deadpool & Wolverine cameo as a bartender.

“He (Reynolds) originally invited me down to Pinewood Studios (just outside London) to watch him at work, which was quite a nice role-reversal,” he told The Athletic. “As I do, I managed to blag my way into the film. I just got way too involved. The director, Shawn Levy is his name and a lovely bloke, I started giving him a little bit of advice on what angle I’d shoot that clip and that clip."

Palmer added, “He said to me, ‘Do you just want to f------ get in the film?’ I said, ‘ Yes’ and went back a few weeks later to spend the day there. I had a wicked day. They really looked after me. It’s only a short, tiny little moment but it took a bloody long time filming it. A wicked experience and one I’m really grateful for. A special day I’ll always remember.”