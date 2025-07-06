NEWS Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas Accuses Ex Stephen Stagliano of Owing $23K in Child Support Source: Mega Former 'Bachelorette' star DeAnna Pappas accused ex Stephen Stagliano of owing $23,000 in child support, as he faces financial woes.

DeAnna Pappas, the former star of The Bachelorette, has accused her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, of falling $23,000 behind on child support as he takes on Uber driving to make ends meet after months of unemployment. On June 12, Pappas filed a declaration amid her custody and support battle, opposing Stagliano's request to modify the $2,500 monthly support payments, according to a report.

Source: Mega DeAnna Pappas opposed Stephen Stagliano’s bid to lower $2.5K monthly support.

"[Stagliano] has regularly asked me for financial assistance in addition to demanding that the children take items from my home that I purchased to his home," Pappas, 43, alleged. She claimed Stagliano, 41, has "never paid child support since he agreed to do so. At this point, [Stagliano] is $23,000 behind on child support payments, so his request to modify this makes sense." Pappas further noted, "[Stagliano] has never paid for a haircut or clothing for the children." She has requested a delay in the hearing to gather financial information from her ex.

Source: Mega DeAnna Pappas claims Stephen Stagliano hasn’t paid for their children's haircuts or clothes.

In her filing, Pappas expressed frustration over Stagliano's lack of cooperation. "I have done everything I can possibly think of to work cooperatively with [Stagliano] and he has done everything in his power to do the opposite and to withhold and alienate my children from me," she stated. She also claimed Stagliano violated their custody agreement by refusing to take a drug test, a requirement set forth in their deal for him and any adult in his household.

"He and his live-in girlfriend and parents have yet to take the test that was required and agreed to," she said. Pappas objected to Stagliano's request to reduce his child support payments, arguing he voluntarily quit his job. "I understand the Court should consider earning capacity where the supporting spouse demonstrates a willful intention to avoid fulfilling his support obligation through quitting his job," she stated.

Source: Mega DeAnna Pappas admitted to drinking around kids once but said she’s now sober.

Stagliano, who claims to have been the CEO of a gaming company, told the court, "I am no longer generating income. My last paycheck was $3,750 … on March 1st." "I will start driving Uber next week to generate income," he added. Stagliano reported having $16,802 in the bank but indicated his financial outlook was dire with $8,781 in monthly expenses and nearly $20,000 owed on a car and credit card debt. He claimed the kids have lived with him full-time since April 3.

In contrast, Pappas holds a solid income as a flight attendant, earning around $14,000 per month. The couple, who wed in 2011, finalized their divorce settlement in June 2023. They share two children, Addison Stagliano and Austin Stagliano. Under their agreement, they maintain joint legal and physical custody, with Stephen responsible for $1,000 in child support and $1,500 in spousal support.

Source: Mega Stephen Stagliano told the court he quit his job and plans to drive an Uber to make ends meet.

The ex-couple has faced ongoing legal battles, including DeAnna's arrest during a custody exchange with Stephen in April; no charges were filed regarding that incident. Stephen has accused DeAnna of struggling with alcohol, a claim she firmly denies. "My misuse of alcohol did not begin until 2021 after years of relational trauma and [alleged abuse] by Stagliano," she stated.