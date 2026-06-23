Debbie Harry Proves She’s Still a Blonde Bombshell at 80 During 'Supergirl' Premiere Reunion

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Debbie Harry stunned fans with her recent appearance, proving she's still the same iconic Blondie at 80. The movie star recently attended the New York premiere of Supergirl on June 22 at The Plaza at 300 Ashland in Brooklyn. Harry confidently walked the red carpet wearing a black jumpsuit with a see-through neon green full-sleeved shirt underneath. She paired her chic outfit with white sneakers with neon green detailing on top of her shoes. Her small black purse had green and blue detailing to match her outfit.

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A super-powered red carpet ✨

David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Debbie Harry and more brought major star power to the Brooklyn premiere of Supergirl. (📸: JPASC24) pic.twitter.com/rwuSgkiPHZ — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 22, 2026 Source: @OKMagazine/X

Harry's beautiful blonde locks were left open to brush past her shoulders, completing her entire look. She was also joined on the red carpet by her ex and fellow Blondie bandmate Chris Stein. For his part, Stein rocked a black ensemble consisting of black pants, a black button-down shirt, black sneakers, and black shades. The pair posed for photos together on the Supergirl red carpet, sharing a glimpse into the beautiful bond they share even decades after their split.

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Debbie Harry and Chris Stein’s Beautiful Bond Spans Decades

Source: MEGA Debbie Harry attended the 'Supergirl' premiere in a chic black jumpsuit.

Harry and Stein became romantically involved in the 1970s shortly before forming Blondie in New York City in 1974. The band witnessed major success in the late '70s with their third LP, titled Parallel Lines (1978). Since then, the American new wave band has remained an influential force in the rock and roll culture, helping shape the music culture of the following decades. The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 by Garbage’s frontwoman Shirley Manson. At the height of their massive success, Stein was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 1983. While Harry cared for him during that time, the former couple eventually broke up in 1987.

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Source: MEGA Debbie Harry and Chris Stein remain close friends even decades after their breakup.

Harry reflected on their relationship during an interview on Good Morning America in 2019, per Daily Mail. “I feel we had great times; we had horrible times. That's the story of rock'n roll, isn't it?” she said. The singer also noted her admiration for Blondie’s guitarist during an interview with The Independent in 2006. “I just love Chris very, very much. He's got a great sense of humour, a great talent,” Harry remarked. She concluded by saying that they had been “really lucky to meet each other and have this great adventure.”

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Debbie Harry isn't Scared of Aging

Source: MEGA Debbie Harry stated that she doesn't fear growing old even at 80.

Despite hitting 80, Harry isn't really scared to embrace her age or the challenges that come with it. The lead vocalist opened about her perspective to The Times during an interview last year, stating, “I don't walk around thinking every minute, oh my God, I'm going to be 80 - but that's sort of how I feel."

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Source: MEGA Debbie Harry claimed that the secret to her youthfulness at 80 is thinking she's still 25.