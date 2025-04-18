'The View' Alum Debbie Matenopoulos' 'Big Mouth' Cost Her the 'RHOBH' Job, Source Claims: 'She Blew It'
The View alum Debbie Matenopoulos was in the running to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but lost her spot, according to a new report.
According to gossip blogger Rob Shuter’s Substack, Matenopoulos was a contender to hold a diamond until she started talking about her discussions with casting too early.
“Bravo hates leaks,” a source shared. “Her big mouth just cost her the job. She talked herself right out of a Housewives contract.”
The “leak” they were referring to was a recent appearance Matenooulos made on Page Six Radio where she confirmed she was in “active talks” to join RHOBH, adding discussions were happening “as recently as last week.”
“She broke the cardinal rule of Housewives casting: Don’t speak until it’s signed, sealed, and styled,” another insider noted. “Bravo values secrecy above all — and she blew it.”
While production was allegedly interested in her with hopes she’d bring some “daytime polish and old-school glam” to the show, the offer is reportedly no longer on the table.
“She was a frontrunner — until she decided to give herself a press tour,” the source concluded. “They love a media-savvy Housewife, but they hate a preemptive press release.”
While no official casting for Season 15 has been announced, Garcelle Beauvais confirmed on March 25 she was departing the franchise.
“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
Erika Jayne also spoke out about next season, telling Pride she thinks it’s time for some “new blood” to join the mix.
“I think new blood is always good. Look at Boz[oma St. John], she's been a great addition. I think someone else new shakes up the friend group a bit. I would give anything for that," she declared.
Jayne added she “doesn’t know what’s coming” for the show and she’s “unsure how Sutton [Stracke] will feel without Garcelle.”