or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > RHOBH
OK LogoREALITY TV

'The View' Alum Debbie Matenopoulos' 'Big Mouth' Cost Her the 'RHOBH' Job, Source Claims: 'She Blew It'

Photo of Debbie Matenopoulos
Source: MEGA

'The View' alum Debbie Matenopoulos is no longer in the running to star on 'RHOBH,' as an insider revealed 'she blew it.'

By:

April 18 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The View alum Debbie Matenopoulos was in the running to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but lost her spot, according to a new report.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Debbie Matenopoulos
Source: MEGA

Debbie Matenopoulos' 'big mouth' reportedly cost her the 'RHOBH' job.

Article continues below advertisement

According to gossip blogger Rob Shuter’s Substack, Matenopoulos was a contender to hold a diamond until she started talking about her discussions with casting too early.

“Bravo hates leaks,” a source shared. “Her big mouth just cost her the job. She talked herself right out of a Housewives contract.”

The “leak” they were referring to was a recent appearance Matenooulos made on Page Six Radio where she confirmed she was in “active talks” to join RHOBH, adding discussions were happening “as recently as last week.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Erika Jayne
Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne called for 'new blood' to join 'RHOBH.'

Article continues below advertisement

“She broke the cardinal rule of Housewives casting: Don’t speak until it’s signed, sealed, and styled,” another insider noted. “Bravo values secrecy above all — and she blew it.”

While production was allegedly interested in her with hopes she’d bring some “daytime polish and old-school glam” to the show, the offer is reportedly no longer on the table.

“She was a frontrunner — until she decided to give herself a press tour,” the source concluded. “They love a media-savvy Housewife, but they hate a preemptive press release.”

While no official casting for Season 15 has been announced, Garcelle Beauvais confirmed on March 25 she was departing the franchise.

MORE ON:
RHOBH

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais departed 'RHOBH.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.

“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

Erika Jayne also spoke out about next season, telling Pride she thinks it’s time for some “new blood” to join the mix.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Debbie Matenopoulos
Source: MEGEA

Debbie Matenopoulos was a 'frontrunner' to join 'RHOBH.'

“I think new blood is always good. Look at Boz[oma St. John], she's been a great addition. I think someone else new shakes up the friend group a bit. I would give anything for that," she declared.

Jayne added she “doesn’t know what’s coming” for the show and she’s “unsure how Sutton [Stracke] will feel without Garcelle.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.