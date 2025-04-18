'The View' Alum Debbie Matenopoulos' 'Big Mouth' Cost Her the 'RHOBH' Job, Source Claims: 'She Blew It'

According to gossip blogger Rob Shuter’s Substack, Matenopoulos was a contender to hold a diamond until she started talking about her discussions with casting too early.

“Bravo hates leaks,” a source shared. “Her big mouth just cost her the job. She talked herself right out of a Housewives contract.”

The “leak” they were referring to was a recent appearance Matenooulos made on Page Six Radio where she confirmed she was in “active talks” to join RHOBH, adding discussions were happening “as recently as last week.”