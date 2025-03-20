Debra Messing Goes Braless in Daring Purple Dress for Night Out in New York City: Photos
Debra Messing is not afraid to be daring — both on and off the screen.
The Alto Knights actress, 56, went braless in a plunging purple satin dress for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 18 in New York City.
Messing showed off her legs, which were accentuated by $995 ruffle stilettos from Thom Solo. She completed the look with a bright red leather handbag from Qoffah, silver drop earrings and a diamond necklace.
The film and TV star dazzled with hair and makeup as well. She swept her long auburn hair over one shoulder and opted for a dramatic smokey eye with purple shadow.
Messing stars in the upcoming Warner Brothers thriller The Alto Knights, which also features Robert De Niro. De Niro, 81, plays two characters, both part of the Italian-American mafia: Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Messing portrays Costello’s mob boss wife, Bobbie.
Based on a true story, the gangster film takes place in the 1950s New York crime era. Once best friends, Costello and Genovese find themselves fighting for authority over the city streets. De Niro’s mob bosses clash in a story wrought with power struggles, drama and betrayal.
In a recent Today show interview, Messing spoke highly of her friendship with De Niro. "He's a gentleman, and he's kind, and he's funny," she said. "It was the greatest privilege of my life to play a mob boss opposite Robert De Niro."
The former Will and Grace actress said that her costar is "the goat of all time," and that "when you think of actors who have played mafia legends, he's it."
Messing also revealed that De Niro's pets make a cameo in the movie.
"It was incredible [working with the dogs]," Messing dished. "First of all, they are Bob's real dogs. Those are his dogs, which made me laugh so hard. He walked in with these little dogs. I was like, 'Okay, this doesn't compute.' But it was amazing."
Messing has an eye for style both on and off camera. When asked about the costuming for the film, she admitted that the wardrobe was “heaven.”
“Everything was very glamorous in the 1950s,” she told Today.
Also in style: the dogs, who were dressed in mink coats.