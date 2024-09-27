Married to the Mob: 10 Hollywood Stars With Ties to the Mafia

Reports came out in 1980 that accused Wayne Newton of using his co-ownership of the Aladdin Hotel (which later became Planet Hollywood) to act as a “frontman” for the Mafia.

Even worse, other reports said that the star “was spilling the beans about the Mafia to law enforcement officials.” While Newton insisted that he was ignorant of any wrongdoings, there was danger in the fact that, as he explained, “the mobsters didn’t know that I didn’t know anything about them.”

Things got worse for Newton when he was listed as a “government witness” in the trial of reputed mobsters Guido Penosi and Frank Piccolo, which resulted in a “Mafia death threat.” The singer, who was given a bulletproof vest by authorities to protect him from a hit, reportedly told his wife, “I’m a dead man.”

Luckily for the star, he survived the ordeal, although it probably had him reconsidering any connection he may have had to organized crime.