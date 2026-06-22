'Definitely Gotten Serious': Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Are 'Exclusive,' Source Says Amid Instagram Soft Launch
June 22 2026, Published 1:49 a.m. ET
Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have reportedly shifted their relationship dynamic from casual dating to serious romance.
An insider recently told US Weekly that the couple has been growing serious about each other for a while, and the Landman star later appeared to confirm the rumored romance with a soft Instagram launch.
"Glen and Michelle are exclusive, and things have definitely gotten more serious between them," the source said.
"They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realized they didn’t want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing," the source added.
Glen Powell is 'Smitten' with Michelle Randolph
Both Powell and Randolph have remained quite tight-lipped about their romance to the media until now.
However, things seem drastically different off-camera, as the insider claimed that those close to them are well aware of their relationship and wholeheartedly approve of it.
"They’ve met each other’s families, and everyone thinks they’re adorable as a couple," the source said.
The insider added that the couple apparently sees a future together and is committed to working for it away from the public eye.
"Michelle is the first person Glen has been able to genuinely see a future with in a long time. He’s completely smitten with her and treats her incredibly well," the insider stated.
They also told the outlet that the couple has been trying to spend as much time together as possible despite their busy schedules.
"When they are not working, Michelle has been spending a lot of time with Glen in both Texas and New York City. They both love NYC and have spent a good chunk of the last few weeks there together," the source claimed.
The insider added that both actors are very "down-to-earth" and "casual" in nature. Hence, their romantic overtures include them going on coffee dates, walks, and "just bop around town" and "exploring the city together."
Per US Weekly, Randolph and Powell are also set to go on vacation together this summer to spend some quality time and strengthen their bond.
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Although rumors had been swirling around the couple since last December, neither Powell nor Randolph had been ready to comment on their budding relationship yet.
That is, until June 20 rolled around, when the Scream 7 star posted a carousel round-up of the month on her Instagram account.
Surprising everyone, the post featured a snap reportedly of Powell wearing a pair of blue jeans and cowboy boots alongside Randolph's similar pair of denim and cherry red ballet flats.
The post also included a cute photo of Powell's beloved dog Brisket sprawled on a mauve velvet chair, with a glass of martini and red wine in front of him on the table.
Although the couple reportedly has become seriously committed to each other, they might still take a while before hard launching their relationship on social media.
Randolph said in an interview with Bustle earlier this year, after rumors of her dating Powell became rampant, "I think my personal life is so separate than my work life."
Hence, despite the constant public scrutiny her career in the limelight brings, she tries to maintain a strong boundary between the two.
"I just think for my peace of mind, I just try to keep those things as separate as possible. And it's hard, but it's important to me," the 28-year-old actress said
The Top Gun: Maverick star, too, spoke to GQ last fall about keeping his relationship away from the spotlight after his 2023 breakup from model Gigi Paris became highly publicised.
"Relationships are really hard," Powell said in the interview.
"And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch, and they will each tell their own narrative," the Anyone but You star concluded.