or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michelle Randolph
OK LogoNEWS

Michelle Randolph Reveals She Quizzed Billy Bob Thornton on Angelina Jolie Blood Rumor

split photo of Michelle Randolph, Bill Bob Thornton & Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Michelle Randolph quizzed Billy Bob Thornton about the Angelina Jolie blood rumor.

Profile Image

March 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Actress Michelle Randolph recently revealed her curiosity about a notorious rumor involving her Landman co-star Billy Bob Thornton. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Randolph asked Thornton if he ever drank his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's blood, a topic that has intrigued Hollywood for years.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michelle Randolph asked Billy Bob Thornton about a long-standing rumor.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Michelle Randolph asked Billy Bob Thornton about a long-standing rumor.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Randolph, who plays Thornton's daughter in Taylor Sheridan's oil drama, expressed her thoughts candidly, saying, “Most of my scenes are with him, and I’m thinking, ‘God, like what, all I know is that he drank Angelina Jolie’s blood or something.’”

She admitted that she had to confront him about the rumor.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress referred to a long-standing tale that Thornton and Jolie, who were married from 2000 to 2003, wore vials containing each other’s blood. In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton clarified the story, stating, “We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them. That’s a romantic little idea, and that’s all that was.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Billy Bob Thornton previously dated Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton previously dated Angelina Jolie.

MORE ON:
Michelle Randolph

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Drew Barrymore asked if Thornton reacted casually to Randolph’s question, she responded, “Fully! I mean, he’s just ease. If ease was a person, that’s who he is.”

Barrymore then highlighted Thornton’s impressive accomplishments, referencing his Academy Award win. “You’re like, you won an Academy Award!” she exclaimed, adding that such accolades surely fall into the “yeah, [I did that category].”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star previously clarified it involved small lockets.
Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

The star previously clarified it involved small lockets.

Article continues below advertisement

Randolph praised Thornton's ability to create a relaxed atmosphere on set. She noted, “You think someone with his résumé is going to be so intimidating, but instead, he’s such a great actor because he pulls honesty out of you.”

The actress also opened up about her character, Ainsley, in Landman. Initially, she found the role intimidating. “When I read the scripts initially, I thought, ‘God, is this gonna be so unlikeable?’” she recalled. However, she has come to understand that Ainsley is a product of her upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michelle Randolph said the actor reacted calmly to her question.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Randolph said the actor reacted calmly to her question.

Randolph expressed her commitment to portraying Ainsley authentically, stating, “I’m not gonna judge her until she’s an adult.”

She believes Ainsley will grow and develop over the course of the series. “But come Season 3 or 4 or 5, I’m gonna be like, ‘I don’t have any excuses for her!’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.