Michelle Randolph Reveals She Quizzed Billy Bob Thornton on Angelina Jolie Blood Rumor
March 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Actress Michelle Randolph recently revealed her curiosity about a notorious rumor involving her Landman co-star Billy Bob Thornton. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Randolph asked Thornton if he ever drank his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's blood, a topic that has intrigued Hollywood for years.
Randolph, who plays Thornton's daughter in Taylor Sheridan's oil drama, expressed her thoughts candidly, saying, “Most of my scenes are with him, and I’m thinking, ‘God, like what, all I know is that he drank Angelina Jolie’s blood or something.’”
She admitted that she had to confront him about the rumor.
The actress referred to a long-standing tale that Thornton and Jolie, who were married from 2000 to 2003, wore vials containing each other’s blood. In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton clarified the story, stating, “We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them. That’s a romantic little idea, and that’s all that was.”
When Drew Barrymore asked if Thornton reacted casually to Randolph’s question, she responded, “Fully! I mean, he’s just ease. If ease was a person, that’s who he is.”
Barrymore then highlighted Thornton’s impressive accomplishments, referencing his Academy Award win. “You’re like, you won an Academy Award!” she exclaimed, adding that such accolades surely fall into the “yeah, [I did that category].”
Randolph praised Thornton's ability to create a relaxed atmosphere on set. She noted, “You think someone with his résumé is going to be so intimidating, but instead, he’s such a great actor because he pulls honesty out of you.”
The actress also opened up about her character, Ainsley, in Landman. Initially, she found the role intimidating. “When I read the scripts initially, I thought, ‘God, is this gonna be so unlikeable?’” she recalled. However, she has come to understand that Ainsley is a product of her upbringing.
Randolph expressed her commitment to portraying Ainsley authentically, stating, “I’m not gonna judge her until she’s an adult.”
She believes Ainsley will grow and develop over the course of the series. “But come Season 3 or 4 or 5, I’m gonna be like, ‘I don’t have any excuses for her!’”