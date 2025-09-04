NEWS Demi Lovato Sizzles in Bikini Top and Risqué Thong While Dancing Around to Her New Song: Watch Source: @ddlovato/instagram Demi Lovato showed off her figure while dancing around to her own music. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Demi Lovato is feeling more confident than ever! On Thursday, September 4, the singer gave fans a sneak peek at her new song "Here All Night" while dancing around in a risqué outfit. "Still here 😉," she captioned the TikTok.

Demi Lovato's Racy Dance Outfit

Source: @ddlovato/tiktok Demi Lovato danced around to her new track 'Here All Night' in a new social media video.

The video featured the pop star, 33, lip-syncing along to the words, "Begging for the bass 'till it's hitting me right/ Sweating on the dance floor under the lights, to get over you/ I'll be here all night." Lovato grooved in a light blue shoulder cardigan and matching bikini top. She completed the look with a black mesh piece that covered her torso and below, allowing a black thong and an embellished G-string to show through. The star, who was barefoot, twirled around in a room with a piano as a few people with cameras flashed away. "So hot! *respectfully* love you Demi ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another penned, "Goddess😮‍💨."

The Singer Dishes on New Music

The Disney Channel alum revealed earlier this year that she was working on a new album, but she's not sure when it will be released. "I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing," she spilled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I've been writing nothing but love songs and s--- songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."

Inside Demi Lovato's Wedding

Source: @ddlovato/tiktok The star showed off her body in a risqué ensemble.

Her good mood surely stems from her romance with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, whom she married in May. "I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," the "Neon Lights" vocalist admitted to an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together." "We were married by our good friend Dave Osokow, and he made it so personal," Lovato spilled. "It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us. Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."

Source: @ddlovato/instagram The singer-actress married musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in May.