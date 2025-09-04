Demi Lovato Sizzles in Bikini Top and Risqué Thong While Dancing Around to Her New Song: Watch
Demi Lovato is feeling more confident than ever!
On Thursday, September 4, the singer gave fans a sneak peek at her new song "Here All Night" while dancing around in a risqué outfit.
"Still here 😉," she captioned the TikTok.
Demi Lovato's Racy Dance Outfit
The video featured the pop star, 33, lip-syncing along to the words, "Begging for the bass 'till it's hitting me right/ Sweating on the dance floor under the lights, to get over you/ I'll be here all night."
Lovato grooved in a light blue shoulder cardigan and matching bikini top. She completed the look with a black mesh piece that covered her torso and below, allowing a black thong and an embellished G-string to show through.
The star, who was barefoot, twirled around in a room with a piano as a few people with cameras flashed away.
"So hot! *respectfully* love you Demi ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another penned, "Goddess😮💨."
The Singer Dishes on New Music
The Disney Channel alum revealed earlier this year that she was working on a new album, but she's not sure when it will be released.
"I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing," she spilled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I've been writing nothing but love songs and s--- songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."
- 'Was Not Expecting That': Demi Lovato Fans Divided Over Her Shocking New Look at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Photos
- Demi Lovato Stuns in Tiny Top as She Sings Karaoke for Her 33rd Birthday: Photos
- Demi Lovato Dissed by Fans for Wiping Her Instagram Clean: 'It Was a Gag Only When Taylor Swift Did It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Demi Lovato's Wedding
Her good mood surely stems from her romance with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, whom she married in May.
"I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," the "Neon Lights" vocalist admitted to an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together."
"We were married by our good friend Dave Osokow, and he made it so personal," Lovato spilled. "It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us. Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."
Lutes, also a musician, celebrated his wife's August 20 birthday by posting numerous photos of them together on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life," he wrote. "Celebrating u every day for as long as I live. my lil partner in crime, I love u beyond words 😘🖤🎂 @ddlovato."