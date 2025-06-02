Meet Demi Lovato's Soulmate Jutes: The Independent Musician Who Swept Her Off Her Feet
Demi Lovato stepped into married life when she tied the knot with Jutes in May.
Here’s a closer look at the singer's new husband, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, following their dreamy wedding.
Jutes, born in Toronto, Ontario, on March 31, 1994, is an independent musician and songwriter. His professional name blends his first and last names.
How Did Demi Lovato and Jutes Meet?
The couple crossed paths while Jutes worked on Lovato's 2022 album, Holy F—. He shared a revealing moment on social media about his initial doubts regarding his artistic alignment with the "Cool for the Summer" singer. While posting a clip from her music video for "Substance" in July 2022, he expressed his surprise at the collaboration.
"One of my fav songs I've ever worked on. When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking w-- am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard," he wrote in the caption. "Obviously, a crazy milestone for me but beyond that I feel so blessed to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of. Cheers to the whole gang."
Not only did Jutes co-write "Substance," but he also contributed to "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" from Holy F—.
Jutes Has Been Open About His Journey With Sobriety
Like Lovato, Jutes has faced his struggles with sobriety. He discussed his experiences while collaborating on Holy F—.
"100 days sober today. Learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something I was always too scared to try," he wrote in a July 2022 post on X.
"Took a long time to be ready but I’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with s--- rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever," he continued.
When Did Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged?
Jutes proposed to Lovato on December 16, 2023.
"I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," she wrote on Instagram the following day to announce her engagement. "My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you … every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."
Jutes Has Been Open About How Much He Loves Demi Lovato
"Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. Words will never do you justice, and I’ll never stop feeling like the luckiest guy alive," the "Sleepyhead" singer wrote in a tribute to his then-fiancée in February. "Here’s no better feeling than being loved by you. I adore you baby and I can’t wait to marry you."
Lovato also shared her feelings publicly, posting their engagement portraits on Instagram.
"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past three years have been the best three years of my life, and I have you to thank for that," she gushed. "I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"
When Did Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Married?
The couple officially tied the knot at Clarke House in Santa Barbara, California, on May 25. Lovato wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, sharing her excitement with Vogue: "We added touches that really make this dress so special to me. I love everything about the dress."