Article continues below advertisement
Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes During Romantic Ceremony in California

demi lovato jordan lutes wedding
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes tied the knot in an intimate California wedding.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes said “I do”!

The couple officially tied the knot on Sunday, May 25, in California, about a year and a half after getting engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

They exchanged vows around 4 p.m., following a rehearsal dinner the night before.

Of course, Lovato made sure every detail was on point — especially her wedding look. She walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood gown, inspired by “high society women of the 18th century" and shaped like "ancient Greek statues."

Article continues below advertisement
demi lovato married in california
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato told a news outlet, revealing the pearl-white dress came together after five fittings in L.A.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” she said. “I love everything about the dress.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Disney alum gave a shout-out to the couture team who flew in from London to bring her vision to life.

“We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me,” she shared, adding that she gave them an image to help bring it all together.

Article continues below advertisement
demi lovato wedding dress details
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes just got married.

Article continues below advertisement

It resulted in a show-stopping off-shoulder gown with a cinched waist and sweetheart neckline that perfectly showed off her curves.

Later at the reception, the singer changed into a second Vivienne Westwood number — a sleek ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top and broken pearls dripping from the neckline. The style, called the Audrey, was designed with old Hollywood glamour in mind — featuring asymmetry and timeless detail.

Article continues below advertisement
demi lovato jutes romantic ceremony
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The romantic ceremony took place in California.

MORE ON:
Demi Lovato

Article continues below advertisement

“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” Lovato said. “The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Article continues below advertisement

Photos from the event, per Daily Mail, showed the couple celebrating with their three dogs, who were part of the festivities.

Months before the big day, the “Heart Attack” singer couldn’t help but gush over her now-husband in a sweet Valentine’s Day .

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," she wrote next to cozy pics of them by a vintage Porsche. "I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together 🥹🥹 Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
demi lovato valentines post jutes
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The couple's dogs joined the celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Lutes proposed in an intimate moment in L.A. on December 16, 2023.

"You know, I've waited my whole life for him," Lovato told People in September 2024. "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

Vogue first reported on the couple’s wedding.

