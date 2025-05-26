Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes During Romantic Ceremony in California
Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes said “I do”!
The couple officially tied the knot on Sunday, May 25, in California, about a year and a half after getting engaged.
They exchanged vows around 4 p.m., following a rehearsal dinner the night before.
Of course, Lovato made sure every detail was on point — especially her wedding look. She walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood gown, inspired by “high society women of the 18th century" and shaped like "ancient Greek statues."
“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato told a news outlet, revealing the pearl-white dress came together after five fittings in L.A.
“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” she said. “I love everything about the dress.”
The Disney alum gave a shout-out to the couture team who flew in from London to bring her vision to life.
“We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me,” she shared, adding that she gave them an image to help bring it all together.
It resulted in a show-stopping off-shoulder gown with a cinched waist and sweetheart neckline that perfectly showed off her curves.
Later at the reception, the singer changed into a second Vivienne Westwood number — a sleek ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top and broken pearls dripping from the neckline. The style, called the Audrey, was designed with old Hollywood glamour in mind — featuring asymmetry and timeless detail.
“There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading,” Lovato said. “The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”
Photos from the event, per Daily Mail, showed the couple celebrating with their three dogs, who were part of the festivities.
Months before the big day, the “Heart Attack” singer couldn’t help but gush over her now-husband in a sweet Valentine’s Day .
"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," she wrote next to cozy pics of them by a vintage Porsche. "I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together 🥹🥹 Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"
Lutes proposed in an intimate moment in L.A. on December 16, 2023.
"You know, I've waited my whole life for him," Lovato told People in September 2024. "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."
Vogue first reported on the couple’s wedding.