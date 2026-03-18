Demi Lovato Blasts Troubled Star Shia LaBeouf, Says He Shouldn't Be Included on 'Disney Mount Rushmore': 'Pass'
March 18 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Is there trouble brewing between Demi Lovato and Shia LaBeouf?
During the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the Camp Rock alum, 33, revealed she would omit the fellow child star from her “Disney Mount Rushmore.”
“I think I would have Raven-[Symoné], Hilary [Duff]…you have to even go back to the Mickey Mouse Club, too. People that were on Disney Channel prior to everyone I just named. There was Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera],” Lovato explained.
The singer then backpedaled on her response, claiming that even though they were on Disney, they “didn’t transform Disney Channel into what it is.”
The interviewer cut in, “Raven-Symoné included Shia LaBeouf on her’s.”
“Um, I’m okay on that one. I’ll pass,” the singer said of the Even Stevens alum, 39.
Lovato then suggested a second Mount Rushmore that would include the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and herself.
Shia LaBeouf Was Recently Arrested
Although there is no public tension between Lovato and LaBeouf, the actor has a long list of scandals.
In February, he came under fire when he was arrested following an alleged brawl in New Orleans. According to the Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf fought two men at a bar in the French Quarter after he was kicked off the premises. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 19.
Shia LaBeouf Was Sued by Ex FKA Twigs
- Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Visit Disneyland With Their Baby Girl As Actor Tries To Get Life Back On Track After Assault Allegations
- 'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Admits There's A 'Sibling Rivalry' Between Her & Former On-Screen Brother Shia LaBeouf
- Shia LaBeouf Rekindles Romance With Ex-Wife Mia Goth During A Disneyland Date While Awaiting Settlement In FKA Twigs Battery Lawsuit — Photos
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The Holes star also made headlines in December 2020 when he was sued by ex FKA Twigs for emotional, physical and mental abuse. The English singer-songwriter alleged he gave her an STI without informing her of his diagnosis before they slept together.
“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents read. "Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."
Twigs detailed her suffering in a candid interview with The New York Times.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she claimed of speaking out about her abuse. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."
In July 2025, she dropped her $10 million lawsuit against the movie star. A joint statement from the celebs’ attorneys read, "Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”