Demi Lovato Blasts Troubled Star Shia LaBeouf, Says He Shouldn't Be Included on 'Disney Mount Rushmore': 'Pass'

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Is there trouble brewing between Demi Lovato and Shia LaBeouf? During the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the Camp Rock alum, 33, revealed she would omit the fellow child star from her “Disney Mount Rushmore.”

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Demi Lovato reveals she wouldn’t add Shia LaBeouf on a Disney Channel Mount Rushmore.



Shia has faced serious allegations of abuse from former partners, including a 2020 lawsuit by singer FKA Twigs. pic.twitter.com/tiAnb7a3mR — Demi Crave (@DemiCravings) March 18, 2026 Source: @DemiCravings/X Demi Lovato omitted Shia LaBeouf from her 'Disney Mount Rushmore.'

“I think I would have Raven-[Symoné], Hilary [Duff]…you have to even go back to the Mickey Mouse Club, too. People that were on Disney Channel prior to everyone I just named. There was Britney [Spears] and Christina [Aguilera],” Lovato explained. The singer then backpedaled on her response, claiming that even though they were on Disney, they “didn’t transform Disney Channel into what it is.” The interviewer cut in, “Raven-Symoné included Shia LaBeouf on her’s.” “Um, I’m okay on that one. I’ll pass,” the singer said of the Even Stevens alum, 39. Lovato then suggested a second Mount Rushmore that would include the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and herself.

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Shia LaBeouf Was Recently Arrested

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans.

Although there is no public tension between Lovato and LaBeouf, the actor has a long list of scandals. In February, he came under fire when he was arrested following an alleged brawl in New Orleans. According to the Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf fought two men at a bar in the French Quarter after he was kicked off the premises. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 19.

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Shia LaBeouf Was Sued by Ex FKA Twigs

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Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was accused of abusing ex FKA Twigs.

The Holes star also made headlines in December 2020 when he was sued by ex FKA Twigs for emotional, physical and mental abuse. The English singer-songwriter alleged he gave her an STI without informing her of his diagnosis before they slept together. “LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents read. "Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."

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Source: Chicks in the Office/YouTube Demi Lovato shared her Disney icons.

Twigs detailed her suffering in a candid interview with The New York Times. "I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she claimed of speaking out about her abuse. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

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Source: Chicks in the Office/YouTube Demi Lovato shouted out Hilary Duff and Raven-Symoné as Disney staples.