Shia LaBeouf's Ex FKA Twigs Shockingly Drops $10 Million Abuse Lawsuit Against Actor
Four years after accusing Shia LaBeouf of "relentless abuse," FKA Twigs has dropped her $10 million lawsuit against the actor.
The "Cellophane" singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed paperwork via her lawyer Bryan Freedman on Monday, July 21, to dismiss all prior claims she previously made in the Superior Court of California without prejudice — meaning she can never file again for the same accusations.
FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf End Yearslong Legal Battle
Twigs' attorney released a joint statement with LaBeouf’s lawyer Shawn Holley after the court filing, stating: "Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court."
"While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future," the message continued.
FKA Twigs Dismisses Claims of 'Relentless Abuse'
The end to LaBeouf and Twigs' legal battle comes years after she accused the Transformers star of emotionally, physically and mentally abusing her throughout their one-year relationship in 2019.
One of Twigs' most shocking claims made in her December 2020 lawsuit against the Holes actor was that he allegedly knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection without informing her of his diagnosis.
“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents alleged. "Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf's Tumultuous Relationship
The exes' became romantically engaged with one another after meeting on the set of LaBeouf's action film Honey Boy.
In her now-dismissed lawsuit, Twigs opened up about becoming enthralled by LaBeouf after his "over-the-top" displays of affection initially gained her trust.
Twigs alleged it wasn't long before their relationship dynamic turned abusive.
After filing the lawsuit, Twigs sat down for an interview with the New York Times to discuss difficulties she faced when trying to both walk away from the relationship and come forward about her experiences.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she admitted. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."
Shia LaBeouf Denied FKA Twigs' Now-Dismissed Claims
LaBeouf has admitted in the past to struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, though his lawyer denied "each and every allegation contained" in Twigs' lawsuit.
Holley opposed Twigs' claim that she "sustained any injury" caused by LaBeouf and insisted she wasn't entitled to "any relief or damages whatsoever."
LaBeouf's attorney also argued that Twigs' sexual battery claims were "barred in whole or in part because none of the acts alleged were based on s-- and/or conduct that was not sexual."