Shia LaBeouf's Ex FKA Twigs Shockingly Drops $10 Million Abuse Lawsuit Against Actor

The exes' became romantically engaged with one another after meeting on the set of LaBeouf's action film Honey Boy.

In her now-dismissed lawsuit, Twigs opened up about becoming enthralled by LaBeouf after his "over-the-top" displays of affection initially gained her trust.

Twigs alleged it wasn't long before their relationship dynamic turned abusive.

After filing the lawsuit, Twigs sat down for an interview with the New York Times to discuss difficulties she faced when trying to both walk away from the relationship and come forward about her experiences.

"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she admitted. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."