Demi Lovato Admits She 'Couldn't Be Happier' for Selena Gomez as She's Set to Marry Benny Blanco: 'I Wish Her the Best'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez first met as little girls — and now they are both brides!
While Lovato tied the knot with her husband, Jutes, in May, Gomez is reportedly just days way from walking down the aisle and marrying her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on September 27.
Ahead of Gomez's wedding day, Lovato excitedly reacted to her former Disney Channel costar's engagement while appearing for an interview on the Tuesday night, September 16, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked the "Cool for the Summer" singer if she heard Gomez's recent comments about her during the Only Murders in the Building actress' recent appearance on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast.
"I heard clips of what she said on the podcast," the Sonny With a Chance star confirmed. "It was really, really sweet."
Lovato continued: "I couldn’t be happier for her. She’s engaged. I just wish her the best."
Demi Lovato Calls Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Album 'Really Great'
The "Heart Attack" hitmaker also admitted she has listened to Gomez and Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First — which was released back in March.
"Really, really great. I love the songs on it. 'Bluest Flame' was my song," Lovato gushed in reference to Gomez and Blanco's hit collaboration with Charli XCX — who the Camp Rock actress would love to work on a duet with in the future.
Lovato and Gomez essentially grew up together as two young actress' trying to make it big in Hollywood.
The A-list stars first appeared on screen together in 2001 as children on Barney & Friends before both being hired for separate Disney Channel ventures.
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's History as Costars
While Gomez starred on the hit sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, Lovato was the main character on Sonny With a Chance and appeared alongside the Jonas Brothers in the fan-favorite Camp Rock film franchise.
Gomez and Lovato last united for an on-screen reunion for the 2009 Disney Channel film Princess Protection Program.
During Gomez's appearance on "Therapuss" last month, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer had only nice things to say about Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, as well as fellow Disney stars Zendaya and Miley Cyrus.
The Emilia Pérez said it has been "good to see them all do their thing," as Gomez herself, Lovato, the Jonas Brothers and Cyrus have all put out new albums this year, while Zendaya's engagement to Tom Holland was reported at the beginning of this year.
Zendaya's 2024 film Challengers also received awards show nominations last year.