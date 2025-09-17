NEWS Demi Lovato Admits She 'Couldn't Be Happier' for Selena Gomez as She's Set to Marry Benny Blanco: 'I Wish Her the Best' Source: CBS; Watch What Happens Live Demi Lovato is thrilled to see her former Disney costar Selena Gomez so happy with Benny Blanco. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 17 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez first met as little girls — and now they are both brides! While Lovato tied the knot with her husband, Jutes, in May, Gomez is reportedly just days way from walking down the aisle and marrying her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on September 27. Ahead of Gomez's wedding day, Lovato excitedly reacted to her former Disney Channel costar's engagement while appearing for an interview on the Tuesday night, September 16, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked the "Cool for the Summer" singer if she heard Gomez's recent comments about her during the Only Murders in the Building actress' recent appearance on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. "I heard clips of what she said on the podcast," the Sonny With a Chance star confirmed. "It was really, really sweet." Lovato continued: "I couldn’t be happier for her. She’s engaged. I just wish her the best."

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato Calls Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Album 'Really Great'

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato married her husband, Jutes, in May.

The "Heart Attack" hitmaker also admitted she has listened to Gomez and Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First — which was released back in March. "Really, really great. I love the songs on it. 'Bluest Flame' was my song," Lovato gushed in reference to Gomez and Blanco's hit collaboration with Charli XCX — who the Camp Rock actress would love to work on a duet with in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco in December 2024.

Lovato and Gomez essentially grew up together as two young actress' trying to make it big in Hollywood. The A-list stars first appeared on screen together in 2001 as children on Barney & Friends before both being hired for separate Disney Channel ventures.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's History as Costars

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato starred together in the movie 'Princess Protection Program.'

While Gomez starred on the hit sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, Lovato was the main character on Sonny With a Chance and appeared alongside the Jonas Brothers in the fan-favorite Camp Rock film franchise. Gomez and Lovato last united for an on-screen reunion for the 2009 Disney Channel film Princess Protection Program.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato first starred together in 'Barney and Friends' as kids.