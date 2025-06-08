Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are 'So Comfortable Together': 'He Is Truly Her Biggest Supporter'

Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 37, aren’t shy about the fire within their romance. Having dated for about two years and collaborated on music well before their relationship started, the pair are still head over heels for one another.

According to an insider who dished to a news outlet in May about the couple, Gomez and Blanco are “so comfortable together,” and they “just fit,” adding, “He is truly her biggest supporter. He seems to thrive on seeing her happy.”