Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are 'So Comfortable Together': 'He Is Truly Her Biggest Supporter'
Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 37, aren’t shy about the fire within their romance. Having dated for about two years and collaborated on music well before their relationship started, the pair are still head over heels for one another.
According to an insider who dished to a news outlet in May about the couple, Gomez and Blanco are “so comfortable together,” and they “just fit,” adding, “He is truly her biggest supporter. He seems to thrive on seeing her happy.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Have 'Very Hot' Chemistry
While it’s apparent in the bits they share with fans online, the source couldn’t help but comment on the couple’s romance in the bedroom.
“The chemistry between them is very hot,” the confidant spilled. “It’s obvious they’re enjoying fireworks in the bedroom. People are happy for Selena.”
“It’s no secret she’s had some bad luck with her love life, so for her to finally meet a guy that adores her and is solid that she’s wildly attracted to feels well-deserved,” they continued.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Do Everything Together'
The source noted that the singer and music producer are “pretty much joined at the hip” and that Blanco is the perfect support system for Gomez as she continues to thrive in the entertainment industry.
“They do everything together, and even when she has a job on her own, he often comes as her moral support,” the insider shared. “He’s a great addition to her life to the point people in the Hollywood bubble have started saying they’re the it couple.”
As for their wedding plans, the confidant suggested that their guest list is the talk of the town, as many are hopeful they’ll be invited.
'Everyone Is Buzzing' About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding
“They’re so cute together; they have this playful vibe that is very enviable,” the source said. “Everyone is buzzing about the wedding and who will make the guest list. There are going to be a number of big names there; that’s guaranteed.”
Blanco proposed to Gomez in December 2024 during a picnic with one of her favorite foods, Taco Bell. Before popping the question, the music producer did his research on what his partner wanted in an engagement ring.
He ended up proposing with a marquise-cut diamond ring, which Gomez sang about in her 2015 song “Good for You.”
With only six months as fiancés, the “Calm Down” artist and Blanco have not set a wedding date — however, their candid love affair continues to play out on their social media accounts, as Gomez posted on Instagram just days ago about how much she “loves” her partner.