Selena Gomez Almost 'Didn't Come' to Her Engagement Because She Was 'Grumpy,' Fiancé Benny Blanco Reveals: Watch

“We had to do a lot of promo for the album,” Gomez explained after host Jimmy Fallon asked if the engagement was a surprise. “So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far. So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here.’"

Blanco added: “She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."