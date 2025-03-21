Selena Gomez Almost 'Didn't Come' to Her Engagement Because She Was 'Grumpy,' Fiancé Benny Blanco Reveals: Watch
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s engagement almost didn’t go as planned!
While on the Thursday, March 20, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the music producer, 37, recalled the day of his proposal, noting that the pop star, 32, wasn’t in the best mood.
“We had to do a lot of promo for the album,” Gomez explained after host Jimmy Fallon asked if the engagement was a surprise. “So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far. So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here.’"
Blanco added: “She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."
The “Lonely” collaborator elaborated on how he was feeling about keeping the proposal under wraps.
"First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world," he shared. "It's like, right before you're going to tell someone you're going to be married to them forever. They're like, ‘Show me how good you can lie to me.’ It's the hardest... She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies.”
The songwriter explained where he kept the stunning six-carat ring before popping the question.
“It was in a box, and I had it hidden in a bag that I thought no one would go in. It was the scariest week of my life,” he admitted.
When asked about their wedding plans, the couple said they have yet to start, as they’ve been focused on the release of their joint album, I Said I Love You First.
“We're definitely not planning exactly at this moment, but we do want to make sure that the music's good,” Blanco shared.
Though the duo was tight-lipped about their big day, a source recently claimed the lovebirds want to have the bash at the $35 million mansion they recently purchased in Beverly Hills.
"Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home," a source told a news outlet. "They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!"
The insider added that although the Only Murders in the Building star is excited to tie the knot, she’s having "a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited" since she "has so many friends and loved ones."
The confidante noted that the ceremony will be a "blend of her Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish traditions," adding, "They’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings."