Demi Lovato Says She's 'Okay' After Sparking Concern Over Her Shaking Hand in TikTok Video

Demi Lovato said she's 'okay' after sparking concern over her shaking hand in a TikTok cooking video.

Demi Lovato answered a fan who was concerned about her after she was shaking in a “Cooking With Demi” video shared on her TikTok page.

In the video, in which Lovato was cooking a whole chicken, she stated she was “nervous.”

“It seems really overwhelming,” she explained, “but it's not. We're gonna have fun, and I'm telling myself this.”

She added it “wasn’t” as nerve-wracking as she initially thought and was “proud to have this recipe in my back pocket.”

One fan commented on the post, stating, 'I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”

Lovato immediately responded, allaying the fan’s concerns and telling them she was “okay.”