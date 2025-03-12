Demi Lovato Says She's 'Okay' After Sparking Concern Over Her Shaking Hand in TikTok Video
Demi Lovato answered a fan who was concerned about her after she was shaking in a “Cooking With Demi” video shared on her TikTok page.
In the video, in which Lovato was cooking a whole chicken, she stated she was “nervous.”
“It seems really overwhelming,” she explained, “but it's not. We're gonna have fun, and I'm telling myself this.”
She added it “wasn’t” as nerve-wracking as she initially thought and was “proud to have this recipe in my back pocket.”
One fan commented on the post, stating, 'I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”
Lovato immediately responded, allaying the fan’s concerns and telling them she was “okay.”
The famous singer has had her share of health struggles, having been addicted to crack cocaine and heroin. In 2018, she overdosed after ingesting drugs that were laced with fentanyl and almost died, suffering multiple strokes and a heart attack as a result.
As OK! shared, on June 3, 2024, Lovato spoke with Anna Wintour’s son, Dr. Charlie Shaffer, at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian’s annual benefit event.
“I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has [been] something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated,” she said.
In addition to “finding the right medication,” Lovato explained she knew she needed to “live a life in recovery” after hitting “rock bottom.”
“I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she continued. “I think for me, medication has helped me tremendously. It’s helped so many people tremendously. And I think I had hit another low, and I was like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again.”
In her conversation, the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress explained her past helped her move forward.
“It’s just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it’s never become my identity since then,” she noted, adding that she’s “grateful” for what she’s “been through and what I’ve overcome.”
Lovato is currently engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.