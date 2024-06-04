Demi Lovato Admits She Hit 'Rock Bottom' Before Entering Her Fifth In-Patient Treatment Stay: 'I Felt Defeated'

After seeking help, she started to improve and her life got even better since she put in the work and started to build "relationships" with her treatment team. “I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she said.

“I think for me, medication has helped me tremendously. It’s helped so many people tremendously. And I think I had hit another low, and I was like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again," she added.