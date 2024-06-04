Demi Lovato Admits She Hit 'Rock Bottom' Before Entering Her Fifth In-Patient Treatment Stay: 'I Felt Defeated'
Demi Lovato got candid about her past struggles and how she's come out on the other side of it.
The singer, 31, had a candid conversation with Anna Wintour’s son, Dr. Charlie Shaffer, at The Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian’s annual benefit event on Monday, June 3, where she spoke about the ups and downs she's experienced over the years.
“I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has [been] something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated,” Lovato said.
Though she hit "rock bottom" before her fifth in-patient treatment stay, the brunette beauty “knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery,” in addition to needing “the right medication.”
After seeking help, she started to improve and her life got even better since she put in the work and started to build "relationships" with her treatment team. “I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," she said.
“I think for me, medication has helped me tremendously. It’s helped so many people tremendously. And I think I had hit another low, and I was like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ I felt defeated. But then, when all of the key parts started to fit into place like a perfect puzzle, I started to find the light again," she added.
The "Confident" songstress confessed her past has only helped her get to where she is now.
“It’s just a part of what makes me me, meaning my struggles have shaped me into the pottery that you see today, but it’s never become my identity since then,” she explained, adding that she’s “grateful” for what she’s “been through and what I’ve overcome.”
As OK! previously reported, Lovato, who is engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, has been open about what she's endured after getting famous at a young age.
"I had crossed a line that I had never crossed before," she said in her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "I snapped."
"Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's gonna overflow," she continued, referring to her 2018 overdose. “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had 5-10 more minutes [to live]."
Fortunately, the star is excited for what the future holds.
“[I have to] remember the importance of not living in the past and not having regrets for things. … I try to remain positive and have a healthy perspective of what happened to me," she said on a September 2023 episode of The Howard Stern Show.