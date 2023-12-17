Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged After 1 Year of Dating
Demi Lovato is off the market! The singer is engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, a rep for the singer confirmed to People on Sunday, December 17.
The couple, who went public with their romance in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lutes, 31, presented the Disney Channel alum, 31, with a bespoke pear-shape diamond ring. After a "personal and intimate" proposal, the duo went to one of her favorite L.A. restaurants to ring in the happy occasion with both of their families.
Lutes and Lovato first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song "Substance. "We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt," Lovato said during an interview in July.
It's no surprise the "Confident" songstress, who was previously engaged to Max Ehrich, is already engaged, as she previously hinted she was hoping for the event to happen sooner than later.
“I’m in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy,” the actress said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on September 11. “We actually met in the studio. So he’s an artist, but he’s also a songwriter. He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!'”
“We’ve talked about it,” Lovato added of tying the knot. “It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it’s important not to rush that.”
She continued, “We started off as friends, and we built that foundation of friendship first. There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together — it’s just nonstop. I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship.”
The brunette beauty, who has been candid about her rough childhood and substance abuse battle, admitted she wants to be a mom one day.
“I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren’t anything that are inside of me anymore,” the star explained. “I think there’s a few signs to that. I’m with a partner that is my age, essentially. I look back on the past [of dating older men] and think ‘that’s gross.'”