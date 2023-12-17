Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged After 1 Year of Dating

“We’ve talked about it,” Lovato added of tying the knot. “It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it’s important not to rush that.”

She continued, “We started off as friends, and we built that foundation of friendship first. There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together — it’s just nonstop. I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship.”