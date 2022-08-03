Lovato reportedly started a relationship with the That '70s Show actor just after her 18th birthday in 2010 when he was nearly 30. They dated on and off for six years before officially calling it quits in 2016. Now, her lyrics appear to reference the beginning of their romantic entanglement when she was only 17-years-old.

"Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" the "Skyscraper" singer belts out. "Far from innocent / what the f*ck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you."